Facebook expands in e-commerce with new shopfront offer

Facebook is expanding into e-commerce with the launch of a new shopfront feature on the social network and Instagram. Businesses will be able to set up their own shop on Facebook and Instagram free, talk with customers over Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp and even make payments for goods purchased with Facebook's checkout service.
Businesses can choose the products they want to feature and then customize the look and feel of their shop with a cover image and accent colors that showcase their brand. People can find Facebook Shops on a business’ Facebook Page or Instagram profile, or discover them through stories or ads. From there, they can browse the offering, save products they’re interested in and place an order, either on the business’ website or without leaving the app if the business has enabled checkout in the US.
To ask for help, visitors to Facebook Shops can message a business through WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct. In future, they’ll be able to view a business’ shop and make purchases right within a chat in WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct, Facebook said.
Facebook Shops is rolling out now and will be more widely available in the coming months. The company is planning to add more features over time, such as integrating product sales in Facebook Live videos, adding loyalty programmes to the social network and providing business tools from partners such as Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, ChannelAdvisor, CedCommerce, Cafe24, Tienda Nube and Feedonomics.
The company will introduce this summer Instagram Instagram Shop, its new way to discover and buy products in Instagram Explore. People can browse products from @shop, filter by brand or categories like beauty and home, and purchase items directly in the app. Later this year, a shop tab will be added in the navigation bar of Instagram as well.
