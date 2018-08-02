Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Facebook expands in e-commerce with new shopfront offer

Wednesday 20 May 2020 | 08:47 CET | News

Facebook is expanding into e-commerce with the launch of a new shopfront feature on the social network and Instagram.  Businesses will be able to set up their own shop on Facebook and Instagram free, talk with customers over Facebook Messenger or WhatsApp and even make payments for goods purchased with Facebook's checkout service. 

Businesses can choose the products they want to feature and then customize the look and feel of their shop with a cover image and accent colors that showcase their brand. People can find Facebook Shops on a business’ Facebook Page or Instagram profile, or discover them through stories or ads. From there, they can browse the offering, save products they’re interested in and place an order, either on the business’ website or without leaving the app if the business has enabled checkout in the US.

To ask for help, visitors to Facebook Shops can message a business through WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct. In future, they’ll be able to view a business’ shop and make purchases right within a chat in WhatsApp, Messenger or Instagram Direct, Facebook said.

Facebook Shops is rolling out now and will be more widely available in the coming months. The company is planning to add more features over time, such as integrating product sales in Facebook Live videos, adding loyalty programmes to the social network and providing business tools from partners such as Shopify, BigCommerce, WooCommerce, ChannelAdvisor, CedCommerce, Cafe24, Tienda Nube and Feedonomics.

The company will introduce this summer Instagram Instagram Shop, its new way to discover and buy products in Instagram Explore. People can browse products from @shop, filter by brand or categories like beauty and home, and purchase items directly in the app. Later this year, a shop tab will be added in the navigation bar of Instagram as well.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook / Instagram
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Facebook buys Giphy platform of shareable images
Published 15 May 2020 20:04 CET | World
Facebook has agreed to buy the US-based Giphy platform of shareable images. The company didn't say what was the acquisition's ...

Facebook takes down much more hate speech in Q1
Published 13 May 2020 11:42 CET | World
Facebook has released its latest progress reports on taking down harmful content from its social network and Instagram. The data ...

Facebook names members of independent oversight board
Published 07 May 2020 11:05 CET | World
Facebook has announced the members of its new Oversight Board. The oversight board will review certain content decisions by ...

Facebook records strong engagement though slower growth in Q1

Published 30 Apr 2020 09:45 CET | World
Facebook reported more engagement on its social network as people were confined to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic. ...

Facebook expands Messenger Kids to more countries; adds new parental control features
Published 22 Apr 2020 15:12 CET | World
Facebook has announced an expansion of the Messenger Kids video chat and messaging app to more countries, as well as the addition ...

Facebook unveils Messenger app for desktop computers
Published 02 Apr 2020 17:30 CET | World
Facebook has announced a Messenger desktop app for MacOS and Windows for video calls and chats. The service had earlier been ...

Facebook reports jump in messaging, softer ad revenues in countries hit by Covid-19
Published 25 Mar 2020 08:45 CET | World
Facebook said it's seen an increase in usage of its services during the coronavirus crisis, especially in hard-hit countries such ...

Facebook shelves plans for advertising in WhatsApp - report
Published 17 Jan 2020 10:18 CET | World
Facebook is backing away from efforts to sell ads in WhatsApp, in a retreat from a controversial plan that drove the creators of ...

Facebook Pay to support payments across Facebook family of apps
Published 13 Nov 2019 08:34 CET | World
Facebook announced a new payments platform for all its apps. Customers will be able to use Facebook Pay across Facebook, ...

WhatsApp introduces catalogs for small businesses
Published 07 Nov 2019 17:09 CET | World
WhatsApp added a catalogs feature to its WhatsApp Business app to allow small businesses to present their products and services ...

Facebook plans own mobile money wallet based on new Libra currency
Published 18 Jun 2019 11:29 CET | World
Facebook has released more details of its planned currency Libra. The first product will be a digital wallet designed to make it ...

WhatsApp Business app reaches over 5 mln users
Published 24 Jan 2019 13:53 CET | World
WhatsApp announced that over 5 million businesses are using its WhatsApp Business app launched a year ago. To mark the one-year ...

WhatsApp introduces API to integrate business contact with customers
Published 02 Aug 2018 09:13 CET | World
WhatsApp is expanding its range of tools for businesses, including paid options to help monetise the messaging platform. ...





Related Info

Facebook buys Giphy platform of shareable images
15 May | World | News
Facebook takes down much more hate speech in Q1
13 May | World | News
Facebook names members of independent oversight board
7 May | World | News
Facebook records strong engagement though slower growth in Q1
30 Apr | World | News
Facebook expands Messenger Kids to more countries; adds new parental control features
22 Apr | World | News
Facebook unveils Messenger app for desktop computers
2 Apr | World | News
Facebook reports jump in messaging, softer ad revenues in countries hit by Covid-19
25 Mar | World | News
Facebook shelves plans for advertising in WhatsApp - report
17 Jan | World | News
Facebook Pay to support payments across Facebook family of apps
13 Nov 2019 | World | News
WhatsApp introduces catalogs for small businesses
7 Nov 2019 | World | News
Facebook plans own mobile money wallet based on new Libra currency
18 Jun 2019 | World | News
WhatsApp Business app reaches over 5 mln users
24 Jan 2019 | World | News
WhatsApp introduces API to integrate business contact with customers
2 Aug 2018 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

19 May Microsoft Build conference
20 May Eir fiscal Q3
20 May Altice Europe Q1 2020
20 May Axiata Q1 2020
20 May Tele Columbus Q1 2020
20 May Analog Devices fiscal Q2
21 May Palo Alto Networks fiscal Q3
21 May Cellcom Israel Q1 2020
21 May Lenovo fiscal Q4
21 May Nvidia Q1 2020
21 May Bezeq Q1 2020
21 May MTN AGM
26 May MTS Q1 2020
26 May Keysight Technologies fiscal Q2
26 May Ooma Q1 2020
27 May Partner Communications Q1 2020
27 May Poly fiscal Q4
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now