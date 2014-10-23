Edition: International
Wireless

Facebook reports jump in messaging, softer ad revenues in countries hit by Covid-19

Wednesday 25 March 2020 | 08:45 CET | News
Facebook said it's seen an increase in usage of its services during the coronavirus crisis, especially in hard-hit countries such as Italy. However, the increase is mainly in messaging, a service it does not monetise, while ad revenues on the social network have softened due to the slowdown in economic activity. 

Categories: Internet / Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook
Countries: World
