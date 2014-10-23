Edition: International
Summary of international coronavirus-related telecoms and media news - week 13

Friday 27 March 2020 | 12:01 CET | News
The coronavirus (Covid-19) pushes all the regular telecom and media news into the background - and for good reason. The impact, also on these sectors, is enormous. Here is a rundown of the international news, classified by sub-topic.

Categories: General
Companies: Amazon / AMC / AT&T / Bonnier / Comcast / Dropbox / Google / ITV / Mediapro / Netflix / Publicis / SoundCloud / Spotify / Technicolor / Telia / Telstra / TF1 / T-Mobile / Verizon / Virgin Media / Vodafone / Vodafone New Zealand / WarnerMedia
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

Covid-19

,

Weekoverzichten

::: more

Related

Vodafone New Zealand sees 50% mobile data usage growth in one week
Published 25 Mar 2020 19:00 CET | New Zealand
Vodafone New Zealand has announced that its broadband and mobile network infrastructure will continue to be monitored 24/7 and ...

WarnerMedia records 20% increase in TV viewing in week from 14 March
Published 25 Mar 2020 09:56 CET | United States
AT&T's WarnerMedia said TV viewing across its portfolio grew by nearly 20 percent in the third week of March, compared to the ...

Facebook reports jump in messaging, softer ad revenues in countries hit by Covid-19
Published 25 Mar 2020 08:45 CET | World
Facebook said it's seen an increase in usage of its services during the coronavirus crisis, especially in hard-hit countries such ...

Technicolor withdraws 2020-2022 guidance in view of Covid-19
Published 24 Mar 2020 10:41 CET | World
Technicolor is suspending the financial guidance that its new CEO Richard Moat presented in mid-February as part of the company's ...

Twitter warns of Q1 operating loss on advertising slump during pandemic
Published 24 Mar 2020 08:42 CET | World
Twitter has warned of lower revenues and an operating loss in the first quarter, as the Covid-19 outbreak dampens advertising ...

ITV warns of increasing Covid-19 impact on advertising revenues
Published 23 Mar 2020 15:29 CET | United Kingdom
UK broadcaster ITV has warned that additional measures implemented by government to tackle the Covid-19 outbreak, such as the ...





