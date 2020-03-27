Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Covid-19 travel restrictions to cost operators USD 25 bln in roaming revenues

Friday 27 March 2020 | 09:31 CET | News
The impact of coronavirus on the international travel industry could result in network operators losing over USD 25 billion in revenues over the next 9 months, according to a report from Juniper Research. Under the more likely high impact scenario, over 650 million passenger trips will be cancelled due to the pandemic before the end of the year, affecting over half of all roaming revenue for the period.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

'MNO's missen USD 25 miljard uit roaming door reisverbod Covid-19'

Published 27 Mar 2020 10:57 CET | World
Door het stilvallen van de reisbranche kunnen telecomaanbieders de komende 9 maanden meer dan 25 miljard dollar aan ...

Coronavirus supply disruptions to cause shortfall of USD 42 bln over 9-mths for smart vendors - study
Published 26 Mar 2020 11:08 CET | World
The coronavirus could cause a shortfall of USD 42 billion over the next nine months for smart device vendors, according to a ...

SVoD to hit 949 mln subscriptions this year, 5% more than pre-pandemic guidance - study
Published 25 Mar 2020 17:03 CET | World
The number of subscriptions to video-on-demand services (SVoD) such as Netflix is now expected to reach 949 million this year ...

Global smartphone shipments to fall over 2% this year on coronavirus impact - IDC
Published 28 Feb 2020 10:17 CET | World
The expected return to growth of worldwide smartphone shipments this year will not materialise due to the impact on supply chains ...

Samsung shuts down Korea smartphone plant for weekend after coronavirus case
Published 25 Feb 2020 10:47 CET | Korea, Republic of
Samsung shut down its smartphone production facility in South Korea's Gumi city over the weekend after discovering a confirmed ...





Related Info

'MNO's missen USD 25 miljard uit roaming door reisverbod Covid-19'
10:57 | World | News
Coronavirus supply disruptions to cause shortfall of USD 42 bln over 9-mths for smart vendors - study
26 Mar | World | News
SVoD to hit 949 mln subscriptions this year, 5% more than pre-pandemic guidance - study
25 Mar | World | News
Global smartphone shipments to fall over 2% this year on coronavirus impact - IDC
28 Feb | World | News
Samsung shuts down Korea smartphone plant for weekend after coronavirus case
25 Feb | Korea, Republic of | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

27 Mar Secureworks Q4 2019
27 Mar iQiyi Q4 2019
31 Mar Lyse FY results
31 Mar BlackBerry fiscal Q4
31 Mar Xiaomi FY results
31 Mar Tele Columbus Q4 2019
31 Mar Ericsson AGM
31 Mar Proximus strategy update
31 Mar FCC meeting
31 Mar Report: Telecom Business Market Insight 2019 Q4
01 Apr Berec stakeholder forum
02 Apr Telia AGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now