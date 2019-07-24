Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

Facebook shutters facial recognition system

Wednesday 3 November 2021 | 09:31 CET | News
Facebook announced it will be shuttering its facial recognition system over the coming weeks, deleting more than a billion people's individual facial template. People who have opted in to the Face Recognition setting, estimated at over a third of Facebook daily users, will no longer be automatically recognized in photos and videos. The company turned face recognition off by default in September 2019, after receiving a fine from the US Federal Trade Commission for privacy violations. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: Internet
Companies: Facebook
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Facebook to pay 1.6 mln Illinois users in privacy settlement
Published 18 Jan 2021 11:18 CET | United States
A federal court in California approved the final settlement between Facebook and 1.6 million users in Illinois in a case accusing ...

US court gives preliminary approval to Facebook settlement of facial recognition suit
Published 20 Aug 2020 10:38 CET | World
A federal court has granted Facebook's request, in a preliminary approval, to settle a lawsuit over the company's use of facial ...

Facebook will pay USD 650 mln to settle facial recognition privacy lawsuit
Published 27 Jul 2020 10:08 CET | World
Facebook will pay a total of USD 650 million to settle a lawsuit over the company's use of facial recognition technology, writes ...

Facebook to pay USD 550 mln to settle facial recognition class action
Published 30 Jan 2020 11:04 CET | United States
Facebook will pay USD 550 million to settle a class-action lawsuit on its use of facial recognition, the New York Times reported. ...

Facebook turns face recognition off by default
Published 04 Sep 2019 10:37 CET | World
Facebook has announced changes to its facial recognition settings, one of the issues raised in its record fine from the US ...

US court allows class action against Facebook facial recognition
Published 09 Aug 2019 10:15 CET | United States
A US federal appeals court has ruled a class-action suit can go ahead against Facebook for allegedly illegally collecting and ...

FTC confirms USD 5 bln fine and 20-year compliance agreement for Facebook privacy violations
Published 24 Jul 2019 15:28 CET | United States
The US Federal Trade Commission has confirmed a record USD 5 billion fine against Facebook for violating customers' privacy. The ...





Related Info

Facebook to pay 1.6 mln Illinois users in privacy settlement
18 Jan | United States | News
US court gives preliminary approval to Facebook settlement of facial recognition suit
20 Aug 2020 | World | News
Facebook will pay USD 650 mln to settle facial recognition privacy lawsuit
27 Jul 2020 | World | News
Facebook to pay USD 550 mln to settle facial recognition class action
30 Jan 2020 | United States | News
Facebook turns face recognition off by default
4 Sep 2019 | World | News
US court allows class action against Facebook facial recognition
9 Aug 2019 | United States | News
FTC confirms USD 5 bln fine and 20-year compliance agreement for Facebook privacy violations
24 Jul 2019 | United States | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

01 Nov Web Summit
04 Nov Altice USA Q3 2021
04 Nov TDS, UScellular Q3 2021
04 Nov Teleste Q3 2021
04 Nov Dish Network Q3 2021
04 Nov Freenet Q3 2021
04 Nov RTL Group Q3 2021
04 Nov Nintendo fiscal H1
04 Nov InterDigital Q3
04 Nov BCE Q3
04 Nov CommScope Q3 2021
04 Nov DigitalBridge Q3
04 Nov Synaptics Q1
04 Nov Limelight Networks Q3 2021
04 Nov Fortinet Q3 2021
04 Nov Uniti Q3 2021
04 Nov Gogo Q3 2021
04 Nov Lumentum fiscal Q1
04 Nov Skyworks fiscal Q4
04 Nov Softbank fiscal Q2
04 Nov PCtel Q3 2021
04 Nov Motorola Solutions Q3 2021
04 Nov Neophotonics Q3 2021
04 Nov Cable One Q3 2021
04 Nov Telefonica Q3
05 Nov TDC Q3
05 Nov Telus International Q3
05 Nov Intred Q3 2021
05 Nov Telesat Q3
05 Nov Amdocs analyst meeting
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now