Facebook teams up with Ray-Ban for first smart glasses

Friday 10 September 2021 | 08:58 CET | News
Facebook and Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica have announced the launch of their first smart glasses, a model based on the latter's classic Wayfarer design called Ray-Ban Stories. The glasses feature a pair of cameras to take photos and videos, a microphone and speaker to listen to music and podcasts, as well as a voice assistant and other software for hands-free operation and access to social media content.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Facebook
Countries: World
