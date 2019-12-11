Edition: International
Wireless

FCC raises nearly USD 4.6 billion in 3.5 GHz auction

Wednesday 26 August 2020 | 08:57 CET | News

The US Federal Communications Commission raised nearly USD 4.6 billion in the auction of mobile spectrum in the 3550-3650 MHz band. The mid-band spectrum is expected to help operators enhance their 5G coverage, as well as support local networks throughout the country. 

The spectrum was issued in unpaired blocks of 10 MHz in 22,631 county-based licences, of which 20,625 were acquired. Bidding took just over a month, with 76 rounds held since the start on 23 July. The FCC will release a public notice in a few days providing detailed auction results, including the names of winning bidders.   

Additional mid-band spectrum will be auctioned in December, when the FCC will sell 280 MHz in the C band. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: United States
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

