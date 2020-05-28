Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

French parliament votes in favour of govt's StopCovid tracing app

Thursday 28 May 2020 | 10:21 CET | News
The planned StopCovid contact-tracing app is one step closer to being implemented by the French government, after it was given the green light by the lower and upper houses of parliament. The National Assembly and the Senate voted in favour of StopCovid on 27 May, paving the way for the deployment of the app in the coming days. This follows the conditional approval given by data protection authority CNIL, which detailed the conditions under which the app should be deployed on 26 May.

Based on Bluetooth, StopCovid has been created by a group of French research institutes and private companies, including Orange. Unlike similar Covid-19 tracing apps, it will not use the API developed by Apple and Google, which relies on a decentralised design. Instead, its developers have adopted a centralised contact-tracing protocol that collects pseudonymous data. 

Some political parties opposed to the app have criticised the government’s approach, citing privacy concerns and the fact that smartphone penetration is low among elderly people, who most need protection. 


 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: France
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

SwissCovid app reaches 10,000 downloads within few days of pilot launch

Published 28 May 2020 10:39 CET | Switzerland
The app will be available to the general public from the end of June. Until then, it will be tested by a group of 15,000 users, ...

Tunisian govt launches E7mi coronavirus tracking app developed by start-up Wizz Labs
Published 27 May 2020 10:45 CET | Tunisia
Tunisia has launched a contact-tracing mobile phone applicaton that identifies and alerts users who may have had contact with ...

Switzerland starts pilot phase of Covid tracing app with Google, Apple API

Published 25 May 2020 17:08 CET | Switzerland
The Swiss Federal Council said that the pilot for the Covid app started on 25 May. The SwissCovid app can be used with the latest ...

Norwegian expert panel recommends changes to Smittestopp coronavirus app
Published 21 May 2020 13:26 CET | Norway
The Norwegian Ministry of Health and Social Care said a panel of experts has recommended changes to the Smittestopp mobile ...

Google, Apple release jointly developed API for Covid-19 tracing apps
Published 21 May 2020 08:31 CET | World
Apple and Google have released their jointly developed API for Covid-19 tracing apps. The software is expected to help public ...

French govt aims to deploy StopCovid app from 02 June
Published 05 May 2020 11:11 CET | France
The planned StopCovid contact-tracing app is expected to be become available in France on 02 June, if the country's parliament ...

France plans to test StopCovid app in week starting 11 May
Published 04 May 2020 09:40 CET | France
France's secretary of state for digital affairs, Cedric O, has indicated that the planned StopCovid contact-tracing app should be ...

French data protection agency gives green light to govt's StopCovid tracing app

Published 27 Apr 2020 10:16 CET | France
The French government has received a favourable response to its planned StopCovid tracing app from the country's data protection ...





Related Info

SwissCovid app reaches 10,000 downloads within few days of pilot launch
10:39 | Switzerland | News
Tunisian govt launches E7mi coronavirus tracking app developed by start-up Wizz Labs
27 May | Tunisia | News
Switzerland starts pilot phase of Covid tracing app with Google, Apple API
25 May | Switzerland | News
Norwegian expert panel recommends changes to Smittestopp coronavirus app
21 May | Norway | News
Google, Apple release jointly developed API for Covid-19 tracing apps
21 May | World | News
French govt aims to deploy StopCovid app from 02 June
5 May | France | News
France plans to test StopCovid app in week starting 11 May
4 May | France | News
French data protection agency gives green light to govt's StopCovid tracing app
27 Apr | France | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

28 May Singtel fiscal Q4
28 May Marvell Q1 2020
28 May VMware Q1
28 May Dell Technologies fiscal Q1
28 May Tech Data fiscal Q1
28 May Megafon Q1 2020
02 Jun Zoom Video Communications Q1
02 Jun CiscoLive!
03 Jun Comtech fiscal Q3
03 Jun Android 11 launch
04 Jun Broadcom fiscal Q2
04 Jun Ciena fiscal Q2
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now