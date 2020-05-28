French parliament votes in favour of govt's StopCovid tracing app

Based on Bluetooth, StopCovid has been created by a group of French research institutes and private companies, including Orange. Unlike similar Covid-19 tracing apps, it will not use the API developed by Apple and Google, which relies on a decentralised design. Instead, its developers have adopted a centralised contact-tracing protocol that collects pseudonymous data.
Some political parties opposed to the app have criticised the government’s approach, citing privacy concerns and the fact that smartphone penetration is low among elderly people, who most need protection.
