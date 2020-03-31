Edition: International
Google, Apple release jointly developed API for Covid-19 tracing apps

Thursday 21 May 2020 | 08:31 CET | News

Apple and Google have released their jointly developed API for Covid-19 tracing apps. The software is expected to help public health authorities build smartphone apps to alert people when they are exposed to the virus. 

The two rivals started working together last month to help speed up the development of contract tracing apps on both Android and iOS devices. The companies said they reached out to public health officials, scientists, privacy groups and government leaders all over the world to get their input and guidance. 

The Exposure Notifications technology is available now to public health agencies on both iOS and Android. This is not a standalone app, but an API to help build national apps. The technology is designed to make these apps work better, the companies said. 

Each user gets to decide whether or not to opt-in to exposure notifications; the system does not collect or use location from the device; and if a person is diagnosed with Covid-19, it is up to them whether or not to report that in the public health app. As user adoption will be key to success, the strong privacy protections are expected to help encourage uptake. 


