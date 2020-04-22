Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

French data protection agency gives green light to govt's StopCovid tracing app

Monday 27 April 2020 | 10:16 CET | News

The French government has received a favourable response to its planned StopCovid tracing app from the country's data protection authority CNIL. The StopCovid project is deemed to conform with GDPR's standards if certain conditions are respected. The watchdog is making a number of recommendations to ensure that the app complies with regulations, noting that these precautions will also support the public confidence necessary to make the project a success.

The regulatory green light coincides with the announcement of a StopCovid project team, grouping nine partners selected by the government to develop the app and build an ecosystem of contributors working on its large-scale deployment. 

This work will rely on the 'tool box' recently defined by the European Commission, which has also been liaising with Apple and Google on technical issues around Bluetooth security protocols.

Inria, the French Institute for Research in Computer Science and Automation, will be in charge of the app's operational management. Among the other nine partners, Orange will have responsibility for distribution and interoperability, while Withings will oversee interaction with connected objects. Sixteen contributors are already part of the project ecosystem, including French-based groups Atos, Sopra Steria, and Thales.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Cnil / Orange / Withings
Countries: France
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Australia launches mobile app to track coronavirus contact
Published 27 Apr 2020 16:02 CET | Australia
The Australian government launched the new voluntary coronavirus app, CovidSafe, whose sole aim is to stop the spread of ...

Apple, Google update specifications for Covid-19 tracing apps
Published 27 Apr 2020 10:18 CET | World
Apple and Google have published an update of the joint technical specifications they are developing for mobile apps to trace ...

German govt plans voluntary app to track Covid-19 infections based on decentralised software architecture

Published 27 Apr 2020 09:46 CET | Germany
The German government plans to develop a tracing app for voluntary use to warn users if they have been in contact with people ...

NHSX chief confirms launch of Covid-10 contact tracing app in coming weeks
Published 24 Apr 2020 16:15 CET | United Kingdom
The chief executive of the NHS digital technology unit NHSX, Matthew Gould, has confirmed the launch of an NHS Covid-19 contact ...

EU official says Apple, Google Covid-19 tracing software to be ready by 28 April
Published 23 Apr 2020 16:24 CET | Europe
A first version of the software under development by Apple and Google for Covid-19 tracing apps should be available for ...

Dutch govt to continue development of coronavirus apps despite appathon setback
Published 22 Apr 2020 11:05 CET | Netherlands
Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has announced that the development of coronavirus (covid-19) tracing apps will continue. The ...

European Commission issues guidance for developing Covid-19 tracing apps
Published 16 Apr 2020 15:40 CET | Europe
The European Commission has released its 'tool box' for countries developing apps to trace people with potential exposure to the ...





Related Info

Australia launches mobile app to track coronavirus contact
27 Apr | Australia | News
Apple, Google update specifications for Covid-19 tracing apps
27 Apr | World | News
German govt plans voluntary app to track Covid-19 infections based on decentralised software architecture
27 Apr | Germany | News
NHSX chief confirms launch of Covid-10 contact tracing app in coming weeks
24 Apr | United Kingdom | News
EU official says Apple, Google Covid-19 tracing software to be ready by 28 April
23 Apr | Europe | News
Dutch govt to continue development of coronavirus apps despite appathon setback
22 Apr | Netherlands | News
European Commission issues guidance for developing Covid-19 tracing apps
16 Apr | Europe | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

28 Apr Telenor Q1 2020
28 Apr Calix Q1 2020
28 Apr NXP Semiconductors Q1 2020
28 Apr Iridium Communications Q1 2020
28 Apr Akamai Technologies Q1 2020
28 Apr Lattice Semiconductor Q1 2020
28 Apr Rovio Entertainment Q1 2020
28 Apr Juniper Q1 2020
28 Apr Mediatek Q1 2020
28 Apr Modern Times Group Q1 2020
28 Apr DNA Q1 results
28 Apr Corning Q1 2020
28 Apr FireEye Q1 2020
28 Apr Line Q1 2020
28 Apr America Movil Q1 2020
28 Apr A1 Telekom Austria Q1 2020
28 Apr Siminn Q1 2020
29 Apr Edgeware Q1 2020
29 Apr Crown Castle Q1
29 Apr Facebook Q1 2020
29 Apr Spotify Q1 2020
29 Apr American Tower Q1 2020
29 Apr Microsoft fiscal Q3
29 Apr Qualcomm fiscal Q2
29 Apr Tecnotree Q1 2020
30 Apr Swisscom Q1 2020
30 Apr Comcast Q1 2020
30 Apr Hrvatski Telekom Q1 2020
30 Apr Telenet Q1 2020
30 Apr Proximus Q1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now