GlobalConnect gets competition clearance for Telenor deal, wins Church of Sweden SD-WAN contract

Thursday 23 December 2021 | 09:47 CET | News
North European operator GlobalConnect said the Swedish Competition Authority has approved its acquisition of assets from Telenor Sweden, and that it has won an SD-WAN contract from the Church of Sweden. The Telenor deal can now go ahead in the first quarter of 2022 as planned. The contract from the Church of Sweden runs into hundreds of millions of kronor, it said.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: GlobalConnect / Telenor Sweden
Countries: Sweden
