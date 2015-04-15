Edition: International
Google faces new competition suit from state attorneys over display ads market

Thursday 17 December 2020 | 08:51 CET | News
Google is facing another competition lawsuit from a group of states led by the Texas attorney general. The suit centres on alleged competition violations in the display advertising market, including a supposed agreement with Facebook to divide up the market.

Categories: Internet
Companies: Facebook / Google
Countries: United States
