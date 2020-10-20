Edition: International
Ohio AG file suit to declare Google public utility, subject to regulation

Wednesday 9 June 2021 | 09:30 CET | News
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost filed a lawsuit asking a court to declare Google a public utility that should be regulated as such. Yost said Google uses its dominance in internet search to lead people to its own products, a practice he deemed discriminatory and anti-competitive. The lawsuit, filed in Delaware County Common Pleas Court, is believed to be the first of its kind, Yost's office said. 

Categories: Internet
Companies: Google
Countries: United States
Related

Google hit with third antitrust suit as states point to illegal monopoly in search
Published 18 Dec 2020 09:01 CET | United States
Google is facing a third major antitrust suit in the US, started by 38 states led by the Colorado attorney general. Similar to ...

Google faces new competition suit from state attorneys over display ads market
Published 17 Dec 2020 08:51 CET | United States
Google is facing another competition lawsuit from a group of states led by the Texas attorney general. The suit centres on ...

California to join DoJ's antitrust suit against Google
Published 14 Dec 2020 11:46 CET | United States
California is looking to join the competition case launched by the US Department of Justice against Google, the Wall Street ...

US takes Google to court for abusing monopoly in search market
Published 20 Oct 2020 17:57 CET | United States
The US Department of Justice has filed its long-awaited competition case against Google, with the backing of public prosecutors ...





