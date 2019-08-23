Edition: International
Wireless

Google plans Android 11 beta launch event in June

Thursday 7 May 2020 | 09:28 CET | News

Google has announced plans for an online event to launch the first beta version of Android 11. With its annual developers conference Google I/O, usually held in May, cancelled due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company said it would hold a dedicated Android event online this year, on 03 June. 

A fourth developer preview of the new OS is available now. The first beta, with SDK and NDK APIs, will be released in June for developers to start working on apps, in anticipation of a final release of Android 11 in the third quarter. Google said it has built in additional time for developers to work with APIs to allow for the change in working conditions, while still ensuring a release on time for year-end device launches. 

The launch event will be hosted by Dave Burke, VP of Engineering.


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Google
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

