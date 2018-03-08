Edition: International
Wireless

Google releases first Android 11 preview for developers

Thursday 20 February 2020 | 10:11 CET | News

Google has released the first developer preview of Android 11, earlier than its previous development cycles. The latest version of the operating system is available for download on Pixel smartphones.  

Google noted the release is not intended for consumer use. The earlier release builds on a successful feedback cycle in the last version of Android, the company said. More updates are planned, including at the developers conference Google I/O in May, before the software is ready for commercial release. 

Android 11 will be the first major release for 5G devices and Google has updated the connectivity APIs so developers can take advantage of the faster speeds and higher bandwidth of 5G. The new release also prepares for the introduction of new types of screens, such as pinhole and waterfall displays.

For end-users, Google wants to make messaging easier. It's adding a conversations shade to the notifications bar for ongoing chats, creating 'bubbles' for chats underway while multitasking in other apps, and allowing images to be added to notification replies. 

Google also promises a greater focus on privacy and security in Android 11. For example, users will be able to give just one-time permission for access to their location, camera or microphone, rather than a blanket authorisation for each app. It also updated the Biometric APIs to offer multiple levels of authentication (strong, weak and device credential) and is expanding support for new types of device IDs such as mobile driving licences and spoofing systems such as the Stir/Shaken protocol. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Google
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

