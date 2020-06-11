Edition: International
Wireless

Google releases Android 11 beta

Thursday 11 June 2020 | 08:41 CET | News

Google has released the beta version of Android 11. After cancelling its launch event last week due to events in the US, the company released only a few videos and online resources to explain the new OS. The software is available for the Pixel 2+ to start and will come to other devices in the coming weeks. 

New features in Android 11 include enhanced messaging notifications. Android 11 will move all conversations across multiple messaging apps to a dedicated space in the notification section, so it's easier to see and respond to messages. Users can mark a conversation as priority, and these messages will appear on the always-on display or even cut through a Do Not Disturb setting. 

Android 11 also introduces Bubbles, a new feature to continue conversations without switching back and forth between another task and the messaging app. A conversation bubble can be opened right from the notification. 

Smart device pop-up controls

Android 11 also comes with more integration with smart devices. Users can quickly access and control smart devices by long pressing on the power button. Adjusting the temperature, turning on the lights or unlocking the front door can be done with a tap, without opening multiple apps. The device controls will show up alongside other things that may be needed quickly, like payment methods or a boarding pass. 

It's also introducing new media controls in Android 11, to make it easier switch the device on which audio or video content is playing. This means users can switch between headphones, smart speakers and TVs while in the same track or video. 

One-time security permissions

Further refinement of security permissions is another improvement in the new OS. With one-time permissions users can grant apps access to the microphone, camera or location, just that one time. The next time the app needs access to these sensors, it will have to ask permission again.

In addition, if an app hasn't been used for an extended period of time, Android will “auto-reset” all of the permissions associated with that app and notify the user. They can choose then to re-grant the app permissions as needed. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Google
Countries: World
Comments

so great yet to experience it's efficiency
SHADRACK KIPKORIR @ 11/6/2020 - 11:25


