Wireless

Google cancels Android 11 launch event

Monday 1 June 2020 | 08:50 CET | News

Google is delaying its Android 11 launch event and beta release, originally scheduled for 03 June. In a tweet, the company said it was "excited to tell you more about Android 11, but now is not the time to celebrate". The decision appears to come in response to the widespread protests and riots in US cities in recent days, following the death of an African-American man while in police custody in Minneapolis, as well as the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. 

Google said it would "be back with more on Android 11, soon". Several previews have been released in recent months already for developers to test. The virtual launch event was expected to replace the company's usual annual developers conference. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

