Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Google to invest USD 10 bln into India Digitisation Fund

Monday 13 July 2020 | 14:49 CET | News
Google CEO Sundar Pichar has announced USD 10 billion Google for India Digitisation Fund, to boost India’s digital economy. The CEO made the announcement at the sixth edition of the recently held Google for India (online) event. 

Pichar noted how Google opened its first offices in India in 2004, in Hyderabad and Bangalor, and that the company has invested in many Indian businesses, also through its growth equity investment CapitalG. The latest investment reflects the company’s confidence in the future of India, Pichar said, and will be given over the coming 5-7 years through a mix of equity investments, partnerships, and operational, infrastructure and ecosystem investments. 

Investments will focus on four main areas, such as enabling affordable access and information for Indians in their own language, such as in Hindi, Tamil, Punjabi or any other language. Google also wants to build new products and services relevant to India’s unique needs, and in addition empow businesses as they continue or embark on their digital transformation. Finally, the company wants to apply tech and AI for social good, in areas like health, education, and agriculture


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Google
Countries: India
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Related Info

Allscripts, Microsoft extend strategic alliance to transform cloud-based health IT products
15:38 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

14 Jul America Movil Q2 2020
14 Jul A1 Telekom Austria trading statement
15 Jul Tele2 Q2 2020
15 Jul Dtac Q2 2020
15 Jul Dixons Carphone FY results
15 Jul Cogeco Q3 2020
16 Jul Telenor Q2 2020
16 Jul Netflix Q2 2020
16 Jul Doro Q2 2020
16 Jul Report: Dutch Mobile Virtual Operators 2020-Q1
17 Jul Ericsson Q2 2020
17 Jul Telia Q2 2020
20 Jul Limelight Networks Q2 2020
20 Jul Technicolor EGM
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now