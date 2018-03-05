Edition: International
Google to make USD 700 million equity investment in Bharti Airtel

Friday 28 January 2022 | 09:26 CET | News
Indian operator Bharti Airtel and Google have signed a multi-year agreement to support growth of India's digital ecosystem. As part of this partnership, Google plans to invest up to USD 1 billion in Airtel, as part of its Google for India Digitization Fund. This includes equity investment as well as a corpus for potential commercial agreements, to be identified on mutually agreeable terms over the course of the next five years.

Companies: Bharti Airtel / Google
Countries: India
