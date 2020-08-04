Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Google unveils affordable Pixel 4a smartphone, plans 5G models for autumn

Tuesday 4 August 2020 | 08:46 CET | News

Google has launched its new Pixel 4a smartphone, available initially in the US for USD 349. It will launch in more countries soon, and a 5G version is planned for this autumn. 

A more affordable version of the Pixel 4 released last October, the Pixel 4a comes with a 5.8 inch Amoled display with Full HD+ resolution and punch hole at the top left for the 8-megapixel front camera. It runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor with Android 10, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. On the back is a 12.2-megapixel camera featuring Google's latest photo software, with functions such as HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography capabilities and fused video stabilization. 

The device is available in matte black to pre-order in the US and will start shipping 20 August. In addition to the Google Store and MVNO Google Fi, the Pixel 4a will sell at Amazon, Verizon, US Cellular, Best Buy and other retailers. Google also is offering new fabric covers for the phones made from recycled plastic. 

This autumn Google plans two more phones. The Pixel 4a with 5G, starting at USD 499, and the Pixel 5 with 5G. More details on these will be released closer to launch. 

Google has started waiting lists in other countries where the Pixel 4a is planned to launch. These include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan and the UK. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Google
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.







Related Info

Google presenteert Pixel 4a en bevestigt komst Pixel 5
08:26 | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

04 Aug Twilio Q2 2020
04 Aug Boingo Wireless Q2 2020
04 Aug Allot Q2 2020
04 Aug NeoPhotonics Q2 2020
04 Aug Inphi Q2 2020
04 Aug Otelco Q2 2020
04 Aug Softbank fiscal Q1
04 Aug TIM Q2 2020
04 Aug Arista Networks Q2 2020
05 Aug NetLink NBN Trust fiscal Q1
05 Aug Maxar Q2 2020
05 Aug TeraGo Q2 2020
05 Aug Smith Micro Software Q2 2020
05 Aug Inseego Q2 2020
05 Aug Infinera Q2 2020
05 Aug Fitbit Q2 2020
05 Aug Ribbon Communications Q2 2020
05 Aug Synaptics fiscal Q4
05 Aug Dasan Zhone Solutions Q2 2020
05 Aug Dialog Semiconductor Q2 2020
05 Aug Roku Q2 2020
05 Aug CenturyLink Q2
05 Aug Magyar Telekom Q2 2020
05 Aug Extreme Networks fiscal Q4
05 Aug Zynga Q2 2020
05 Aug Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
06 Aug Cincinnati Bell Q2 2020
06 Aug OTE Q2 2020
06 Aug Deutsche Telekom Q2 2020
06 Aug NortonLifeLock fiscal Q1
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now