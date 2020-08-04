Google unveils affordable Pixel 4a smartphone, plans 5G models for autumn

Google has launched its new Pixel 4a smartphone, available initially in the US for USD 349. It will launch in more countries soon, and a 5G version is planned for this autumn.
A more affordable version of the Pixel 4 released last October, the Pixel 4a comes with a 5.8 inch Amoled display with Full HD+ resolution and punch hole at the top left for the 8-megapixel front camera. It runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor with Android 10, 6 GB RAM and 128 GB storage. On the back is a 12.2-megapixel camera featuring Google's latest photo software, with functions such as HDR+ with dual exposure controls, Portrait Mode, Top Shot, Night Sight with astrophotography capabilities and fused video stabilization.
The device is available in matte black to pre-order in the US and will start shipping 20 August. In addition to the Google Store and MVNO Google Fi, the Pixel 4a will sell at Amazon, Verizon, US Cellular, Best Buy and other retailers. Google also is offering new fabric covers for the phones made from recycled plastic.
This autumn Google plans two more phones. The Pixel 4a with 5G, starting at USD 499, and the Pixel 5 with 5G. More details on these will be released closer to launch.
Google has started waiting lists in other countries where the Pixel 4a is planned to launch. These include Australia, Canada, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan and the UK.
