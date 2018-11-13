Edition: International
Wireless

GSMA swaps MWC21 Barcelona and Shanghai dates

Wednesday 23 September 2020 | 15:00 CET | News

Mobile industry association GSMA has decided to reschedule the dates of its Mobile World Congress (MWC) shows in Barcelona and Shangai to contend with the Covid-19 pandemic. In a statement, the GSMA said MWC21 Shanghai will now take place from 23 to 25 February 2021, with MWC21 Barcelona scheduled for 28 June to 01 July 2021. The aim is to hold the GSMA’s biggest event – MWC21 Barcelona – as a physical event, albeit with “virtual elements to complement the overwhelming demand to convene physically,” said the industry body.

In June, the GSMA committed to continue hosting MWC in Barcelona until 2024 after agreeing a one-year extension to its existing contract following the cancellation of this year’s event. That decision forced the association to cut around 20 percent of its staff due to the resulting drop in revenue, confirmed GSMA CEO John Hoffman at a press conference in Barcelona. "MWC21 will be a face-to-face event with a digital component," he said, according to Expansion, adding that the event will host 85 percent of the main technology companies.


 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: GSMA
Countries: China / Spain / World
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

,

MWC

::: more

