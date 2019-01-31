Edition: International
IT

Hedge fund Third Point pushes Intel to consider new strategy

Wednesday 30 December 2020 | 08:53 CET | News
Intel is under pressure from investors to consider a new strategy. According to a letter from hedge fund Third Point seen by Reuters, the options include divesting some of its previous acquisitions and splitting its manufacturing business from the chip design activities. Intel said it welcomes input from all investors and looked forward to engaging with Third Point on the proposals.

Categories: IT
Companies: Amazon / Apple / Intel / Microsoft
Countries: World
