VMware CEO Gelsinger returns to Intel to take top job

Wednesday 13 January 2021 | 15:59 CET | News
Intel has named Pat Gelsinger its new CEO from 15 February. A former Intel employee for 30 years in key engineering roles, Gelsinger left the company to join EMC and has served as VMware CEO since 2012. He replaces Bob Swan, who served just over two years as CEO after previously working as CFO. 

Categories: General
Companies: Intel / Swan / VMware
Countries: World
