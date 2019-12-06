Edition: International
Wireless

HMD Global launches new entry-level Nokia smartphones, global Sim service for businesses

Tuesday 22 September 2020 | 18:06 CET | News

HMD Global has introduced two new Nokia smartphones for the entry-level market. The company is also expanding its product range with accessories like its own portable wireless speaker and wireless earbuds and moving into the enterprise segment with a global Sim management service for businesses. The announcements come as its long-awaited Nokia 8.3 5G phone, a premium device with a tie-in to the new James Bond film, goes on sale. 

First announced in March, the new phone's launch has been delayed due to the coronavirus crisis, which pushed back the release of 'No Time to Die', the latest installment in the Bond franchise, to November. This will be the first Nokia phone with 5G, and the Android device is priced at EUR 599, including six months free of the Google One subscription service. 

Also launching this month is the Nokia 2.4 priced at EUR 119. With a choice of 2/32GB or 3/64GB memory and storage, the next-generation Nokia 2 brings features such as advanced AI imaging with a dedicated Night mode and Portrait Editor,  fingerprint sensor and AI face unlock, and a durable design to house the large 6.5-inch HD+ screen. With the usual Nokia promise of three years of monthly security updates and two years of OS updates, it will get upgrades to Android 11 and 12 when available.

The slightly more advanced Nokia 3.4 will launch in October for EUR 159. It runs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor and features a 6.39-inch HD+ screen with punch-hole front camera and triple rear camera with an ultra-wide lens and AI imaging. The new phone comes in three new vibrant colours inspired by Nordic nature, called Fjord, Dusk and Charcoal and a choice of 3 or 4 GB RAM and 32 or 64 GB internal storage. 

The company is also introducing a range of new accessories, which come "inspired by nature, packaged to protect it" with packaging made from 100 percent recyclable paper. The range includes the Nokia Power Earbuds and Earbuds Lite, for respectively EUR 79 and EUR 60, and the Nokia Portable Wireless Speaker with Bluetooth, offering up to 4h of play time and an integrated microphone for group calls. The speaker will launch in November for EUR 35.

Finally, for businesses the company introduced HMD Connect Pro. Developed as an easy way to stay connected across the globe, the HMD Connect Pro service offers centralised SIM management, with securely routed real-time usage information, live diagnostics and troubleshooting. It provides access to over 600 networks across 160 countries, with flexibility and "extremely competitive" billing for the global roaming services, the company said. 


Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: HMD Global / Nokia / Qualcomm
Countries: World
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

Coronavirus

::: more

