Wireless

HMD Global unveils first Nokia 5G smartphone and 3 entry-level handsets

Friday 20 March 2020 | 09:45 CET | News
Nokia brand licence owner HMD Global has announced the forthcoming launch of its first 5G phone as well as three other more affordable handsets. The Nokia 8.3 is a 5G-enabled smartphone running Android 10 with a Snapdragon 765G processor and a combination of either 6GB RAM/64GB storage or 8GB/128GB. It has a 6.81-inch FHD+ display, 4500mAh battery and a quad-camera Zeiss Optics array on the back, including a main 64-megapixel sensor, 12-megapixel ultrawide camera, 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There's also a 24-megapixel camera on the front.

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: HMD Global / Nokia
Countries: World
