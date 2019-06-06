Edition: International
Wireless

HMD Global partners new Bond film to promote Nokia 5G smartphone

Thursday 5 March 2020 | 14:38 CET | News

HMD Global announced that it's the official phone partner of the next James Bond film, 'No Time to Die'. Due to the delay in the release of the film, the company has scheduled an event for 19 March to present its new Nokia phones. 

The actress Lashana Lynch, who plays the agent Nomi in the film, will use the new Nokia 5G smartphone in the movie. She will also star in a new commercial for the phone, which is inspired by the Bond film and directed by Amma Asante. This will be the company's biggest marketing campaign ever and feature the tagline 'The Only Gadget You Will Ever Need'.

The 90-second film was made in London, and HMD will present the new phones there as well, on 19 March. The Bond film's release has been delayed until November, due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

The Nokia ad campaign starts 08 March, on International Women's Day. The global campaign will run in cinemas, online, on social media, outdoors and in retail outlets. Along with the upcoming 5G smartphone, other devices from HMD, such as the Nokia 7.2, will feature in the Bond film. 


