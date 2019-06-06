HMD Global partners new Bond film to promote Nokia 5G smartphone

HMD Global announced that it's the official phone partner of the next James Bond film, 'No Time to Die'. Due to the delay in the release of the film, the company has scheduled an event for 19 March to present its new Nokia phones.
The actress Lashana Lynch, who plays the agent Nomi in the film, will use the new Nokia 5G smartphone in the movie. She will also star in a new commercial for the phone, which is inspired by the Bond film and directed by Amma Asante. This will be the company's biggest marketing campaign ever and feature the tagline 'The Only Gadget You Will Ever Need'.
The 90-second film was made in London, and HMD will present the new phones there as well, on 19 March. The Bond film's release has been delayed until November, due to the coronavirus outbreak.
The Nokia ad campaign starts 08 March, on International Women's Day. The global campaign will run in cinemas, online, on social media, outdoors and in retail outlets. Along with the upcoming 5G smartphone, other devices from HMD, such as the Nokia 7.2, will feature in the Bond film.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions