Huawei CFO faces setback as Canada court rules extradition case to go ahead

A court in Canada has ruled that the extradition trial of Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou can go ahead, CBC reports. The British Colombia Supreme Court judge found the crime she is accused of in the US could be considered a crime also in Canada, meaning the American request for extradition must be heard.
The 48-year-old CFO and daughter of Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei is charged with fraud in the US for allegedly deceiving banks into a possible violation of US economic sanctions against Iran. She has been under house arrest in Canada since December 2018 when she was arrested there at the US's request.
The judge said that the essence of Meng's alleged crime is fraud. While Canada doesn't have the same economic sanctions against Iran as the US, this wouldn't stop someone being prosecuted in Canada for the same fraud offence.
Meng has denied the allegations against her. A statement from Huawei said the company was "disappointed" in the court ruling and that her lawyers will continue to push for her freedom.
The ruling does not necessarily mean that Meng will be extradited to the US. The judge still has to hold hearings to determine whether there is sufficient evidence to warrant extradition, and Meng has also claimed that her rights were violated at the time of her arrest. Canada's minister of justice will also have a chance to weigh in on whether a decision to commit Meng for extradition would be contrary to Canadian values.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions