Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
General

Huawei maintains revenue growth in Q1, sales up 1.4% to CNY 182 bln

Tuesday 21 April 2020 | 11:46 CET | News

Huawei said results for the first quarter were in line with expectations, despite the effects of the coronavirus pandemic. The company said its business is continuing as usual and provided some figures. Revenues for the quarter rose 1.4 percent from the year before to CNY 182.2 billion, while the net profit margin was 7.3 percent. 

This represents a significant slowdown from the 19 percent sales growth for 2019. The company said earlier that 2020 would be a tough year, its first full year with US sanctions. Along with the effects of the coronavirus outbreak, 2020 "will be the most difficult year" for Huawei, rotating chairman Eric Xu said. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: General
Companies: Huawei
Countries: World
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Coronavirus

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Huawei handhaaft omzetgroei in Q1
Published 21 Apr 2020 15:05 CET | World
Huawei zegt dat de resultaten voor het eerste kwartaal in lijn zijn met de verwachtingen, ondanks de effecten van de pandemie van ...

Huawei releases IdeaHub videoconferencing platform
Published 20 Apr 2020 15:02 CET | World
Huawei unveiled the Huawei IdeaHub series of videoconferencing systems. The IdeaHub is an intelligent endpoint which integrates ...

Huawei launches AirEngine Wi-Fi 6, CloudCampus service
Published 20 Apr 2020 11:47 CET | Middle East
Huawei has announced the launch of new star products and flagship services for the Middle East: the new series of AirEngine Wi-Fi ...

Huawei launches VoD service in South Africa
Published 20 Apr 2020 10:19 CET | South Africa
Huawei has launched its video-on-demand (VOD) streaming service, Huawei Video, in South Africa, reports ITWeb. It offers a free ...

Huawei Marine nears completion of manufacture, integration of PEACE cable system

Published 15 Apr 2020 11:36 CET | Asia
Huawei Marine Networks (HMN) and PEACE have announced that the manufacture and integration of the PEACE system is now in the ...

Huawei defends UK 5G role, appoints former BT chairman to UK board
Published 14 Apr 2020 10:49 CET | United Kingdom
Huawei has announced the appointment of Sir Michael Rake, former BT Group chairman, to the board of Huawei Technologies UK as a ...

Chinese operators launch 5G-enabled rich communication service
Published 10 Apr 2020 14:09 CET | China
China Mobile, China Unicom and China Telecom have introduced a 5G-enabled messaging service. The three operators published a ...

China Unicom, Huawei partner on '5G Capital' project in Beijing
Published 10 Apr 2020 11:02 CET | China
China Unicom Beijing and Huawei have partnered on the '5G Capital' joint innovation project. The two partners plan to conduct ...

Huawei Video launches in Middle East
Published 10 Apr 2020 09:05 CET | Middle East
The Huawei video platform has launched in the Middle East, in countries including the UAE and Saudi Arabia. It can be viewed on ...

Huawei deal in Australia called off following trade restrictions imposed by US govt

Published 08 Apr 2020 15:56 CET | Australia
The Public Transport Authority of Western Australia, which plans to spend AUD 136 million (approximately USD 82 million) to ...

Huawei teams up with CIB to provide mobile banking app in Egypt
Published 08 Apr 2020 10:32 CET | Egypt
Huawei has announced a partnership with Commercial International Bank (CIB) to provide the CIB Mobile Banking application on ...

Huawei launches video platform in Latin America
Published 07 Apr 2020 14:19 CET | Chile
China's Huawei has announced the launch of its video streaming service in Latin America, offering a catalogue of subscription on ...

Huawei Cloud launches international action plan to help businesses during pandemic
Published 07 Apr 2020 13:53 CET | World
Huawei announced a global action plan to help customers around the world in the fight against Covid-19. The plan includes free ...

Huawei maintains revenue growth of over 19% in 2019, sees more difficult 2020
Published 31 Mar 2020 11:08 CET | World
Huawei reported revenues of CNY 858.8 billion (USD 123 billion) for 2019, up 19.1 percent. Net profit rose a slower 5.6 percent ...





Related Info

Huawei handhaaft omzetgroei in Q1
21 Apr | World | News
Huawei releases IdeaHub videoconferencing platform
20 Apr | World | News
Huawei launches AirEngine Wi-Fi 6, CloudCampus service
20 Apr | Middle East | News
Huawei launches VoD service in South Africa
20 Apr | South Africa | News
Huawei Marine nears completion of manufacture, integration of PEACE cable system
15 Apr | Asia | News
Huawei defends UK 5G role, appoints former BT chairman to UK board
14 Apr | United Kingdom | News
Chinese operators launch 5G-enabled rich communication service
10 Apr | China | News
China Unicom, Huawei partner on '5G Capital' project in Beijing
10 Apr | China | News
Huawei Video launches in Middle East
10 Apr | Middle East | News
Huawei deal in Australia called off following trade restrictions imposed by US govt
8 Apr | Australia | News
Huawei teams up with CIB to provide mobile banking app in Egypt
8 Apr | Egypt | News
Huawei launches video platform in Latin America
7 Apr | Chile | News
Huawei Cloud launches international action plan to help businesses during pandemic
7 Apr | World | News
Huawei maintains revenue growth of over 19% in 2019, sees more difficult 2020
31 Mar | World | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

22 Apr Ericsson Q1 2020
22 Apr Telia Q1 2020
22 Apr AT&T Q1 2020
22 Apr STMicroelectronics Q1
22 Apr HKBN fiscalH1
22 Apr China Unicom Q1 2020
22 Apr Netgear Q1 2020
22 Apr Rogers Communications Q1 2020
22 Apr Grameenphone Q1 2020
23 Apr Intel Q1 2020
23 Apr Digi Q1 2020
23 Apr Megacable Q1 2020
23 Apr Sequans Q1 2020
23 Apr Limelight Networks Q1 2020
23 Apr Mellanox Technologies Q1 2020
23 Apr Verisign Q1 2020
23 Apr Orange Belgium Q1 2020
23 Apr Nordic Entertainment Q1 2020
23 Apr FCC meeting
24 Apr Verizon Q1 2020
24 Apr Doro Q1 2020
24 Apr Idemia Q1 2020
24 Apr ZTE Q1 2020
24 Apr Dtac Q1 2020
24 Apr AT&T AGM
27 Apr AudioCodes Q1 2020
27 Apr F5 Networks Q2
27 Apr Harmonic Q1 2020
27 Apr MTN Nigeria Q1 2020
28 Apr NXP Semiconductors Q1 2020
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now