Huawei slams 'arbitrary and pernicious' US move to restrict supply chain

However, the company admitted that its business would be impacted by the move to curb its access to global chip supplies. “Huawei is undertaking a comprehensive examination of this new rule. We expect that our business will inevitably be affected,” it said without providing further details.
Rotating chairman Guo Ping confirmed at Huawei’s annual analyst summit in Shenzhen that the company spent USD 18.7 billion buying from US suppliers last year and would continue to buy from them if the US government would allow it. “We will try all we can to seek a solution,” said Guo Ping, according to Reuters, adding that “survival is the key word for us at present.”
The Chinese company declined to comment on reports that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSMC) has stopped taking new orders from Huawei. The US rule change came on the same day TSMC said it would invest USD 12 billion to build a 5 nanometer chip factory in Arizona.
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions