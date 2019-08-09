Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Wireless

Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo partner on apps store alternative - report

Friday 7 February 2020 | 09:45 CET | News

Chinese smartphone makers Xiaomi, Huawei, Oppo and Vivo are joining forces to create a platform for developers outside China to upload apps onto all of their app stores simultaneously, Reuters reports. People familiar with the matter said the four companies are working on the final details of what will be known as the Global Developer Service Alliance (GDSA). 

The platform aims to make it easier for developers of games, music, movies and other apps to market their apps in overseas markets. The GDSA was initially aiming to launch in March, the report said, while noting it is not clear how that will be affected by the recent coronavirus outbreak.

A prototype website says the platform will initially cover nine countries and regions, including India, Indonesia and Russia. Developers can register on the site to access tools for converting and publishing their apps.

Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi confirmed they jointly developed the GDSA as a way to upload apps to their stores simultaneously. Huawei is not mentioned on the website.  

A Xiaomi spokesman said the alliance was not intended to challenge Google and denied Huawei’s involvement with it. Oppo and Vivo made no mention of Huawei in their statements. Huawei declined to comment on Reuters' report.

Huawei earlier launched its own apps store and a major campaign to win over developers. This follows US trade restrictions against the company limiting its access to the Google Play Store and Google apps.  

Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi announced last month an alliance aimed at making easier for their customers to transfer files between smartphones. 


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Google / Huawei / Oppo / Vivo / Xiaomi
Countries: World
::: add a comment

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo en Vivo ontwikkelen Google Play Store alternatief - Reuters
Published 07 Feb 2020 08:04 CET | World
De vier grootste smartphone fabrikanten van China: Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo en Vivo, hebben de handen in één geslagen om gezamenlijk ...

Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi form alliance to support WiFi Direct on phones
Published 02 Jan 2020 11:38 CET | World
The Chinese phonemakers Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi announced an agreement to make it easier for their customers to transfer files ...

Huawei plans expansion in services, announces new developer labs
Published 13 Aug 2019 13:56 CET | World
Huawei announced new services for developers to support its growing number of services users. In a statement following its ...

Huawei unveils HarmonyOS for new smart devices
Published 09 Aug 2019 10:51 CET | China
Huawei has unveiled its own operating system, called HarmonyOS, at the Huawei Developer Conference in China. The company said the ...





Related Info

Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo en Vivo ontwikkelen Google Play Store alternatief - Reuters
08:04 | World | News
Oppo, Vivo, Xiaomi form alliance to support WiFi Direct on phones
2 Jan | World | News
Huawei plans expansion in services, announces new developer labs
13 Aug 2019 | World | News
Huawei unveils HarmonyOS for new smart devices
9 Aug 2019 | China | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 Feb Softbank fiscal Q3
07 Feb MediaTek Q4
07 Feb Report: Dutch Mobile Monitor 2019 Q3
10 Feb RingCentral Q4 2019
10 Feb Avaya fiscal Q1
10 Feb Ceragon Networks Q4 2019
10 Feb TDC Q4 2019
10 Feb MEF Members Meeting
10 Feb Metro Connect USA 2020
11 Feb Akamai Technologies Q4 2019
11 Feb Sky NZ interim results
11 Feb TIM Brasil Q4 2019
11 Feb A10 Networks Q4 2019
11 Feb A1 Telekom Austria Q4 2019
11 Feb Lattice Semiconductor Q4 2019
11 Feb America Movil Q4 2019
11 Feb Sequans Q4 2019
11 Feb Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event
12 Feb Softbank fiscal Q3
12 Feb Telenet Q4 2019
12 Feb Rovio Q4 2019
12 Feb CenturyLink Q4 2019
12 Feb Altice USA Q4 2019
12 Feb Cisco Q2
12 Feb Turk Telekom Q4 2019
12 Feb Ceconomy AGM
13 Feb Japan Display fiscal Q3
13 Feb Orange Group Q4 2019
13 Feb Telstra fiscal H1 results
13 Feb Liberty Global Q4 2019
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now