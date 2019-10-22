Edition: International
IT

IBM plans to cut 200 jobs in Austria

Monday 18 January 2021 | 09:52 CET | News
IBM Austria plans to cut 200 jobs in January, an employee told the Austria Presse Agentur. According to an e-mail sent to employees, the cuts are due to operational restructuring. The company did not deny the information.

Categories: IT
Companies: IBM
Countries: Austria
