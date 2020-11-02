Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Wireless

Iliad Italia launches new plan with 100GB of 5G data for under EUR 10

Tuesday 2 March 2021 | 13:48 CET | News
Iliad Italia has launched a new plan dubbed 'Flash 100 5G' with 100GB of data at maximum possible speeds of up to 5G plus unlimited calls and SMS for EUR 9.99 a month. The plan improves its inaugural 5G offer of 70GB of data for the same price launched at the end of last year, which was initially available for one month before being renamed 'Giga 70'. 

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Mobile & Wireless
Companies: Iliad Italia
Countries: Italy
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

5G

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Iliad Italia tops 6,300 active antennas
Published 04 Feb 2021 14:34 CET | Italy
Iliad Italia has reached a total of over 6,300 active mobile stations throughout the country, having switched on well over 1,000 ...

Iliad Italia launches Iliad Express SIM distribution channel
Published 27 Jan 2021 09:03 CET | Italy
Iliad Italia said it is further expanding its distribution network with the launch of a new channel called Iliad Express to sell ...

Iliad Italia continues to offer first 5G plan with 70GB for under EUR 10
Published 22 Jan 2021 09:10 CET | Italy
Iliad Italia has decided to prolong its inaugural 5G offer, renaming it Iliad Giga 70 and offering it online. The operator ...

Iliad Italia and Fastweb report Ho Mobil portability delays
Published 21 Jan 2021 11:17 CET | Italy
Italian operators Iliad and Fastweb have filed complaints to communications regulator Agcom over portability delays at Vodafone ...

Italian data consumption hits 9.2 GB per user in Q3, up 48% YoY
Published 18 Jan 2021 15:48 CET | Italy
Average Italian data consumption continued to surge in the third quarter of 2020, reaching an average of 9.2 GB a month per user, ...

Iliad loses court appeal to overturn Fastweb-WindTre 5G sharing deal
Published 11 Jan 2021 15:48 CET | Italy
An Italian regional court has dismissed a request by Iliad Italia to have the 5G network-sharing agreement between rival ...

Iliad Italia 5G plan available at Snaipay sales points
Published 07 Jan 2021 15:37 CET | Italy
Iliad Italia has expanded the distribution network for its recently-unveiled 5G plan by making it available via the sales points ...

Iliad Italia launches 5G in 27 cities with sub-EUR 10 offer
Published 22 Dec 2020 14:20 CET | Italy
Iliad has become the latest Italian operator to launch commercial 5G services, initially in covered parts of 27 cities throughout ...

Iliad Italia sales climb 56% in Q3, reaches 6.8 mln clients
Published 17 Nov 2020 09:06 CET | Italy
France's Iliad said its Iliad Italia subsidiary continued adding high numbers of customers in the third quarter of 2020 despite ...

Iliad installs new SIM card machines and corners in 30 more Italian stores
Published 16 Nov 2020 11:38 CET | Italy
Iliad has further expanded its Italian distribution network by installing around 30 new automatic SIM card dispensing machines ...

Iliad opens 17th Italian store in Palermo
Published 02 Nov 2020 14:48 CET | Italy
Iliad Italia has inaugurated its latest own-brand physical store in Palermo, reports website Mondo Mobile Web. The new space is ...





Related Info

Iliad Italia tops 6,300 active antennas
4 Feb | Italy | News
Iliad Italia launches Iliad Express SIM distribution channel
27 Jan | Italy | News
Iliad Italia continues to offer first 5G plan with 70GB for under EUR 10
22 Jan | Italy | News
Iliad Italia and Fastweb report Ho Mobil portability delays
21 Jan | Italy | News
Italian data consumption hits 9.2 GB per user in Q3, up 48% YoY
18 Jan | Italy | News
Iliad loses court appeal to overturn Fastweb-WindTre 5G sharing deal
11 Jan | Italy | News
Iliad Italia 5G plan available at Snaipay sales points
7 Jan | Italy | News
Iliad Italia launches 5G in 27 cities with sub-EUR 10 offer
22 Dec 2020 | Italy | News
Iliad Italia sales climb 56% in Q3, reaches 6.8 mln clients
17 Nov 2020 | Italy | News
Iliad installs new SIM card machines and corners in 30 more Italian stores
16 Nov 2020 | Italy | News
Iliad opens 17th Italian store in Palermo
2 Nov 2020 | Italy | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

01 Mar Embedded World Digital
03 Mar Vivendi Q4 2020
03 Mar Marvell Technology fiscal Q4
03 Mar Avast FY results
04 Mar Inwit Q4 2020
04 Mar Ciena fiscal Q1
04 Mar Broadcom fiscal Q1
04 Mar MTS Q4 2020
04 Mar Telesat Q4
05 Mar Vonage Investor Day
10 Mar MTN FY results
10 Mar Verizon Investor Day
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now