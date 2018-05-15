Edition: International
Iliad posts organic revenue up 8% in Q4 on Italian expansion

Tuesday 16 March 2021 | 10:41 CET | News
Iliad has reported group revenues of EUR 1.67 billion for the three months to December, including the contribution of Polish operator Play (consolidated since 18 November). This represents a year-on-year increase of 20.0 percent on a reported basis, while organic revenue growth improved to 7.7 percent, from 6.3 percent in the previous quarter. Full-year revenues rose to EUR 5.87 billion (+6.4% organically), while the annual EBITDAaL result progressed to EUR 1.96 billion, supported by improved profitability in France (+6.0%), lower losses in Italy, and the contribution of Play. 

Categories: General
Companies: Free / Free Mobile / Iliad / Play
Countries: Europe / France
This article is part of dossier

5G

,

LTE

::: more

