Intel in talks to buy GlobalFoundries for USD 30 billion - report

Friday 16 July 2021 | 09:02 CET | News
Intel is in talks to buy semiconductor maker GlobalFoundries for about USD 30 billion, the Wall Street Journal reported citing people familiar with the matter. US-based GlobalFoundries is owned by Mubadala Investment, an investment arm of the Abu Dhabi government, with a manufacturing footprint also in Europe and Asia. A spokesperson for the chipmaker said no talks were happening with any of the company's executives.

