IT

Intel to invest USD 350 mln in Costa Rica chip production

Monday 14 December 2020 | 12:10 CET | News
Intel has announced plans to invest a total of USD 350 million over the next 3 years to start microprocessor assembly and test operations in Costa Rica, a key part of chip production. The investment is expected to create over 200 new jobs in the upcoming months, with operations due to start in the second half of 2021, said the company, adding that Costa Rica is the first Latin American country site to perform such processes.

Categories: IT
Companies: Intel
Countries: Costa Rica
