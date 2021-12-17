Edition: International
Intelsat to emerge from bankruptcy in early 2022 amid approval for restructuring plan

Friday 17 December 2021 | 09:14 CET | News
Intelsat's restructuring plan has been approved by the US Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia in Richmond. The company is now expected to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in early 2022. It still has to receive some regulatory approvals, complete certain corporate actions, and satisfy some other usual conditions.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite
Companies: Intelsat
Countries: World
