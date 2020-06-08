Edition: International
Jio Platforms sells 1.16% stake to Abu Dhabi Investment Authority for EUR 667 mln

Monday 8 June 2020 | 09:11 CET | News

The Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has bought a stake in Jio Platforms of 1.16 percent, for INR 56.83 billion, or over EUR 667 million. The latest investment brings Jio Platforms’ enterprise value to INR 5.16 trillion, the company said. 

Over the past seven weeks, the company has sold about 21 percent worth of shares for almost INR 979 billion, or almost EUR 11.5 billion. Investors have included Facebook, Silver Lake, Vista Equity Partners, General Atlantic, KKR, Mubadala, and now, ADIA.


Categories: General
Companies: Reliance Jio
Countries: India
