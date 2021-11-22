Edition: International
KKR offers nearly EUR 11 bln to acquire Telecom Italia

Monday 22 November 2021 | 08:59 CET | News
Update: 22 November 2021 | 10:46 CET
US investment fund KKR has offered EUR 10.8 billion in total to take Telecom Italia (TIM) private in an approach it describes as friendly. In a statement, TIM said its board met under chairman Salvatore Rossi to discuss the "non-binding and indicative" buyout offer at a price of EUR 0.505 per ordinary and saving share, a premium of around 45 percent on the price of the company's ordinary shares. It added that the offer would be conditional upon a minimum level of acceptance of 51 percent for both classes of shares.

[22/11/2021 10:46- Update: adds TIM comments on due diligence]

Categories: General
Companies: Telecom Italia / TIM / Vivendi
Countries: Italy
Related

S&P downgrades TIM rating, outlook 'stable'
Published 22 Nov 2021 13:30 CET | Italy
Ratings agency S&P has downgraded the long-term rating of Telecom Italia (TIM) to 'BB' from the previous 'BB+' due above all to ...

Last week in telecoms: KKR bids for TIM, Peacock starts in Europe and progress on TIP, EU digital laws
Published 22 Nov 2021 12:10 CET | World
Last week's big news came over the weekend, with KKR launching a friendly takeover bid for TIM. More big European operators are ...

KKR biedt bijna EUR 11 miljard op Telecom Italia
Published 22 Nov 2021 11:25 CET | Italy
Het Amerikaanse investeringsfonds KKR biedt in totaal EUR 10,8 miljard om Telecom Italia (TIM) van de beurs te halen met wat ...

Wrap-up week 46: KKR wil TIM, Liberty Global wil wholesale, Peacock los in Europa, ontwikkelingen rond TIP, DSA en DMA
Published 22 Nov 2021 10:48 CET | Europe
Het grote nieuws van week 465 kwam na het sluiten van de markt: KKR wil een vriendelijk bod doen op TIM. Daarnaast spraken de ...

CyrusOne sells for USD 15 billion in cash
Published 15 Nov 2021 17:40 CET | United States
Data centre operator CyrusOne has announced its acquisition by investors KKR and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP) for USD ...

Gubitosi to continue as TIM CEO following board meeting
Published 12 Nov 2021 09:35 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) announced that its board had agreed steps to prepare a new strategic plan due in February at an ...

EU approves sale of Open Fiber to Macquarie and CDP
Published 11 Nov 2021 15:27 CET | Italy
EU antitrust regulators have given their unconditional approval to the acquisition of Italian wholesale operator Open Fiber by ...

KKR looking to hike stake in TIM's fixed-line venture - report

Published 08 Nov 2021 09:13 CET | Italy
US investment fund KKR Infrastructure is considering a move to increase its stake in the Fibercop fixed-line venture of Telecom ...

Vivendi calling for TIM deal with govt on asset sale - report
Published 05 Nov 2021 08:55 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia's largest investor, Vivendi, is pressing for an overhaul of the operator's assets in a fast escalating boardroom ...

Vivendi pushing for bigger say in TIM strategy - report
Published 04 Nov 2021 10:04 CET | Italy
French media giant Vivendi is looking to increase its influence at Telecom Italia (TIM) and has called into question the position ...

TIM board to meet on 11 November at Vivendi's request - report
Published 01 Nov 2021 08:46 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) is set to hold an extraordinary meeting of its board of directors on 11 November as requested by its largest ...

Telecom Italia revenue declines 2% in Q3, cuts FY profit guidance
Published 28 Oct 2021 08:59 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) reported revenues down 2.1 percent year on year to EUR 3.82 billion in the third quarter of 2021, compared ...

KKR, Allianz, Axa among bidders for Spain's Reintel - report
Published 12 Oct 2021 09:51 CET | Spain
KKR, Axa and Allianz are set to take part in a forthcoming auction for a 49 percent stake in the fibre-optic unit of Spain's ...

TIM mulling investors for Noovle, Sparkle units - CEO
Published 29 Jul 2021 10:34 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) is considering the possibility of inviting third parties to invest in its cloud and wholesale undersea cable ...

Telecom Italia revenue returns to growth in Q2, posts 6% organic EBITDA drop
Published 28 Jul 2021 09:29 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) reported revenues up 1.0 percent year on year to EUR 3.82 billion in the second quarter of 2021, a return to ...

Telefonica sells 60% of Colombia FTTH assets to KKR for USD 200 mln
Published 19 Jul 2021 09:57 CET | Colombia
Telefonica has announced another fibre deal with KKR, this time agreeing to sell a 60 percent stake in its Colombian fibre to the ...

TIM finalises deal to acquire BT Italia business units
Published 01 Jul 2021 10:17 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) said it has finalised the acquisition of two separate BT Italia business units following clearance by the ...

TIM approves sale of FiberCop stake to KKR and govt single network plan
Published 01 Sep 2020 08:56 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) announced that its directors approved the sale of a minority stake in its last-mile fixed network to US ...

Italy applies special powers on TIM to scale back Vivendi influence
Published 17 Oct 2017 08:43 CET | Italy
The Italian government has notified Telecom Italia (TIM) that Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni signed a decree activating the ...





