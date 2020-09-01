Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
:
:
:
:
:
:
Subscriptions
Broadband

TIM approves sale of FiberCop stake to KKR and govt single network plan

Tuesday 1 September 2020 | 08:56 CET | News

Telecom Italia (TIM) announced that its directors approved the sale of a minority stake in its last-mile fixed network to US investment fund KKR Infrastructure during a board meeting in which they also backed a government plan to set up a single high-speed broadband network company with rival Open Fiber. The agreement with KKR will see the US firm take a 37.5 percent stake in TIM’s last-mile fibre and copper grid company FiberCop for EUR 1.8 billion, on the basis of an enterprise value of EUR 7.7 billion and an equity value of EUR 4.7 billion. That deal is expected to be the launching pad for the government’s plan to merge FiberCop with Open Fiber to create a single network operator.

Fixed-line network newco ‘FiberCop’

TIM confirmed it would hold 58 percent of FiberCop, KKR Infrastructure 37.5 percent and Fastweb 4.5 percent thanks to the latter’s holding in the Flash Fiber joint venture that will be folded into FiberCop. Tiscali is also on board as a strategic partner after signing an MoU with TIM last week. The former incumbent will be the exclusive supplier for the construction and maintenance of the networks and will provide additional services to FiberCop, which will have a streamlined structure with less than 100 employees. According to TIM, the fibre network rolled out by FiberCop will be developed on the basis of a co-investment model open to all other operators, in accordance with the provisions of the European Electronic Communications Code.

TIM said the FiberCop operation would speed up the migration of customers from copper to fibre as well as helping to reduce the digital divide in Italy. In that regard, TIM said FiberCop will bring FTTH at 1Gbps speeds to 76 percent of premises in “grey” and “black” areas, equivalent to 56 percent of the country’s premises, by 2025. In underserved “white” areas TIM will continue its current deployment of fibre to the cabinet (FTTC) technology at speeds of up to 200 Mbps. The transaction is expected to close in the first quarter of 2021, depending on regulatory approval from the competent authorities.

Letter of intent to create single high-speed network with Open Fiber

At the same time, TIM's board endorsed the signing of a letter of intent with CDP Equity to implement the government’s wider plan for a single national network via the merger of FiberCop and Open Fiber. The announcement confirms reports that the government’s ruling coalition last week approved a plan put forward by state lender CDP that would allow TIM to take majority ownership of a future single high-speed broadband network, whose governance would be strictly regulated by a reinforced telecom watchdog (Agcom) and shared among several stakeholders. 

‘Majority ownership with shared governance'

In its statement, TIM said it would own at least 50.1 percent of the new entity dubbed "AccessCo" but that the independence and third-party status of the company would be guaranteed by a shared governance mechanism with CDP, which controls Open Fiber with state-backed energy giant Enel. “Qualified majority mechanisms and prior checking rules will be applied for this purpose,” it said, adding that third parties will be carrying out due diligence relating to FiberCop and Open Fiber to determine the values of the assets to be transferred to the new nationwide network entity.

The due diligence is expected to be completed by the end of the year with a view to reaching any merger agreement by the end of the first quarter of 2021 at the latest, again depending on prior regulatory approval, said TIM.


Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: Fastweb / Open Fiber / Telecom Italia / TIM / Tiscali
Countries: Italy
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Vodafone, WindTre, Sky call on govt to guarantee independence of single broadband network
Published 31 Aug 2020 08:52 CET | Italy
The CEOs of Vodafone Italia, WindTre and Sky Italia have called on the Italian government to ensure the independence of a future ...

TIM and Tiscali sign FiberCop co-investment MoU
Published 27 Aug 2020 13:58 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) and Tiscali have reached a Memorandum of Understanding to define the terms of a strategic partnership that ...

Italian govt green lights TIM-KKR fixed network deal - report
Published 26 Aug 2020 12:23 CET | Italy
The Italian government has given the go-ahead for US private equity firm KKR to buy a minority stake in the last-mile fixed ...

Italy's economy ministry backs independent broadband network - report
Published 24 Aug 2020 10:08 CET | Italy
Italy's economy ministry has joined the country's industry ministry and backed a high-speed broadband network independent of ...

TIM connects 2,000 Italian municipalities to FTTC over 5-month period
Published 14 Aug 2020 13:35 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia announced that it has installed its FTTC network in over 2,000 municipalities located in white areas over a period ...

Grillo calls for single fixed-mobile infrastructure company, criticises TIM-KKR fibre deal
Published 14 Aug 2020 08:52 CET | Italy
Beppe Grillo, co-founder of Italy's Five Star political movement, elaborated on his previous remarks about the need for a single ...

Fastweb CEO praises FiberCop model, acknowledges govt intervention
Published 10 Aug 2020 10:38 CET | Italy
The chief executive of Italy's Fastweb, Alberto Calcagno, said that co-investment in network infrastructure is a winning model in ...

Open Fiber gains extra EUR 675 mln funding from banks
Published 07 Aug 2020 16:53 CET | Italy
Italian wholesale operator Open Fiber announced a EUR 675 million extension to its existing credit line, raising the total from ...

Telecom Italia delays final decision on network sale to end-August, says 'favourable' to KKR offer
Published 05 Aug 2020 08:52 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) said it supports an offer from KKR Infrastructure to buy a 37.5 percent stake in the new network company ...

TIM board to discuss KKR bid for stake in last-mile network
Published 31 Jul 2020 12:04 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has confirmed the receipt of a binding offer from US private equity fund KKR for a minority stake in its ...

KKR offers EUR 1.8 bln for stake in TIM's last-mile network - report
Published 30 Jul 2020 10:39 CET | Italy
US private equity fund KKR has tabled a binding offer to acquire a minority stake in Telecom Italia's landline (copper and fibre) ...

Italian govt pushing for single broadband network independent of TIM - report
Published 28 Jul 2020 09:59 CET | Italy
The Italian government is considering a plan to set up a single high-speed fixed broadband network that would initially be ...

Telecom Italia urging state lender to invest in last-mile network - report
Published 10 Jul 2020 09:33 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has suggested that state lender CDP could invest in the last-mile network it's preparing to set up with US ...

Fastweb set to invest in TIM's last-mile network - report
Published 06 Jul 2020 09:25 CET | Italy
Italian operator Fastweb (Swisscom) has stepped up its interest in the last-mile network Telecom Italia is preparing to set up ...

Telecom Italia preparing to set up fixed line network newco with KKR - CEO
Published 12 Mar 2020 09:15 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) is preparing to set up a newco called 'FiberCop' for its fibre and copper last-mile network and sell 40 ...

Italian court upholds decision to green light TIM, Fastweb broadband JV
Published 04 Mar 2020 09:32 CET | Italy
The Regional Administrative Court of Lazio, the main Italian administrative court of first instance, has dismissed Open Fiber's ...





Related Info

Vodafone, WindTre, Sky call on govt to guarantee independence of single broadband network
31 Aug | Italy | News
TIM and Tiscali sign FiberCop co-investment MoU
27 Aug | Italy | News
Italian govt green lights TIM-KKR fixed network deal - report
26 Aug | Italy | News
Italy's economy ministry backs independent broadband network - report
24 Aug | Italy | News
TIM connects 2,000 Italian municipalities to FTTC over 5-month period
14 Aug | Italy | News
Grillo calls for single fixed-mobile infrastructure company, criticises TIM-KKR fibre deal
14 Aug | Italy | News
Fastweb CEO praises FiberCop model, acknowledges govt intervention
10 Aug | Italy | News
Open Fiber gains extra EUR 675 mln funding from banks
7 Aug | Italy | News
Telecom Italia delays final decision on network sale to end-August, says 'favourable' to KKR offer
5 Aug | Italy | News
TIM board to discuss KKR bid for stake in last-mile network
31 Jul | Italy | News
KKR offers EUR 1.8 bln for stake in TIM's last-mile network - report
30 Jul | Italy | News
Italian govt pushing for single broadband network independent of TIM - report
28 Jul | Italy | News
Telecom Italia urging state lender to invest in last-mile network - report
10 Jul | Italy | News
Fastweb set to invest in TIM's last-mile network - report
6 Jul | Italy | News
Telecom Italia preparing to set up fixed line network newco with KKR - CEO
12 Mar | Italy | News
Italian court upholds decision to green light TIM, Fastweb broadband JV
4 Mar | Italy | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

01 Sep Connected Health Summit: Independent Living and Wellness
01 Sep 5G World
01 Sep Report: Belgian Total Communications market 2020 Q2
01 Sep Report: Dutch Broadband 2020-Q2
02 Sep Smartone FY results
03 Sep Broadcom Q3
03 Sep Iliad Q2 2020
03 Sep Ciena fiscal Q3
08 Sep Mediaset H1 2020
08 Sep Seachange fiscal Q2
08 Sep NGMN Industry Conference
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now