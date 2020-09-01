Edition: International
TIM CEO handed mandate to explore fixed network spinoff

Thursday 27 January 2022 | 10:08 CET | News
Telecom Italia (TIM) said its board of directors has agreed to give newly-appointed CEO Pietro Labriola a mandate to "explore strategic options to maximise shareholder value", referring above all to the possibility of spinning off the company's fixed infrastructure assets. Labriola was last week confirmed as TIM's fifth chief executive in six years, replacing Luigi Gubitosi who resigned in November after losing the backing of leading shareholders Vivendi and state investor CDP. 

Categories: General
Companies: Open Fiber / Telecom Italia / TIM / Vivendi
Countries: Italy
