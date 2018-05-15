Italian govt pushing for single broadband network independent of TIM - report

The Italian government is considering a plan to set up a single high-speed fixed broadband network that would initially be majority-owned by Telecom Italia (TIM) but would grant equal access to all operators, according to an unnamed source cited by Reuters. The government is keen to play a more active role in the creation of a national high-speed broadband network by merging TIM’s fibre assets with those of wholesale operator Open Fiber and is looking to address the key issue of governance of the single network by structuring it to guarantee “its independence from the incumbent”, said the source, adding that the inspiration for the proposal is the Openreach model used in UK.
TIM has repeatedly insisted it wants to retain control of any merged entity with Open Fiber but European regulations favour the adoption of a non-vertically integrated model. Earlier this month, Italy’s economy minister Roberto Gualtieri asked TIM to sign a memorandum of understanding on the issue with Open Fiber’s 50 percent owner Enel by the end of July, said the report.
The idea is for other operators to be invited to invest in the single grid, said the source, suggesting that TIM is ready to accept such a condition. TIM is currently in the process of setting up a newco called ‘FiberCop’ for its fibre and copper last-mile network and may sell 40 percent of it to US private equity fund KKR. A second source cited in the report said a binding offer from KKR could come as early as this week
Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.
Subscribe now
We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2020 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions