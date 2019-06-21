Edition: International
Telecom Italia agrees to take on KKR as partner to roll out national fibre network

Friday 28 February 2020 | 09:13 CET | News

Telecom Italia (TIM) has selected US private equity firm KKR as an "exclusive partner" to help it roll out fibre-optic networks throughout Italy, confirming earlier reports. In a statement, the operator said its board had taken positive note of a non-binding proposal by KKR following a meeting to discuss the merger of its fibre-optic assets with those of wholesale rival Open Fiber.

The move comes after talks between TIM and the owners of Open Fiber – utility giant Enel and state lender CDP – reportedly stalled earlier this year due to regulatory, funding and business issues. However, earlier this week Italy’s economy minister Roberto Gualtieri called on the parties to quickly hammer out a deal to speed up the development of a unified network and prevent duplication.

In its statement, TIM described Gualtieri’s comments as “significant” and confirmed that CEO Luigi Gubitosi will inform institutional bodies about the progress of negotiations in line with so-called 'golden power' legislation aimed at protecting strategic industries.

Unnamed sources cited by Reuters said KKR would still be TIM’s partner even if an agreement with Open Fiber failed to materialise and that the investment fund has also expressed an interest in acquiring a 42-43 percent stake in TIM’s last mile (copper and fibre) network.


 


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Open Fiber / Telecom Italia / TIM
Countries: Italy
Related

Rapid solution needed to Open Fiber network project - TIM chairman
Published 26 Feb 2020 13:58 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has to quickly find a solution to achieve the goal of merging its fibre-optic assets with those of wholesale ...

Sky Italia to launch fixed broadband offer 'by mid-2020' - CEO
Published 14 Feb 2020 11:50 CET | Italy
Satellite broadcaster Sky Italia will finally be launching its fixed broadband offer "within the first 6 months of 2020", ...

TIM ready to accept KKR's funding to acquire Open Fiber - report
Published 13 Feb 2020 09:15 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) is close to accepting help from private equity firm KKR to enable it to acquire wholesale fibre operator ...

Open Fiber talks continuing but 'there's always a plan B' - TIM CEO
Published 23 Jan 2020 10:04 CET | Italy
Talks between Telecom Italia (TIM) and Open Fiber to merge their fibre-optic assets into a single nationwide operator remain ...

TIM to include its fibre assets in fixed broadband bid - report
Published 18 Nov 2019 10:01 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) is set to ask infrastructure funds to bid on a fixed broadband tie-up with wholesale provider Open Fiber ...

Telecom Italia service revenues down 5.7% in Q3 on wholesale losses and competition, cuts debt
Published 08 Nov 2019 09:28 CET | Italy | Update: 08 Nov 2019 10:14 CET
Telecom Italia (TIM) reported a 5.7 percent year-on-year decline in third quarter service revenues to EUR 4.06 billion compared ...

Open Fiber on target to reach 7.9 million connected homes in Italy this year
Published 31 Oct 2019 09:10 CET | Italy
The Open Fiber wholesale-only venture of Italian utility Enel and state lender CDP is on target to reach the figure of 7.9 ...

Up to 15 funds interested in TIM-Open Fiber venture - report
Published 23 Oct 2019 09:53 CET | Italy
Up to 15 infrastructure funds have been sent a confidential dossier on a proposed fixed broadband tie-up between Telecom Italia ...

TIM talking with investors about Open Fiber venture - report
Published 27 Sep 2019 14:28 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has been in talks with investment funds about the possibility of buying into a proposed fixed broadband ...

TIM-Open Fiber merger 'not super urgent' - Enel CEO
Published 09 Sep 2019 14:24 CET | Italy
The proposed fixed broadband tie-up between Telecom Italia (TIM) and wholesale provider Open Fiber is not a top priority for the ...

TIM and Open Fiber discussing tie-up but Enel in no hurry
Published 02 Aug 2019 12:12 CET | Italy
Negotiations between TIM and the Open Fiber wholesale venture of utility giant Enel and state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti ...

TIM-controlled single fibre network a 'backward step' - Cardani
Published 22 Jul 2019 09:06 CET | Italy
The potential merger of the fixed fibre networks of Telecom Italia (TIM) and Open Fiber into a single  entity controlled by the ...

TIM signs agreement with Enel, CDP to begin talks on Open Fiber network tie-up

Published 21 Jun 2019 09:19 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has announced the signing of a non-disclosure agreement with utility giant Enel and state lender Cassa ...





