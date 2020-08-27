Edition: International
TIM and Tiscali sign FiberCop co-investment MoU

Thursday 27 August 2020 | 13:58 CET | News
Telecom Italia (TIM) and Tiscali have reached a Memorandum of Understanding to define the terms of a strategic partnership that could pave the way for Tiscali’s commercial participation in TIM’s FiberCop co-investment project. FiberCop is the unit TIM intends to set up with US investment firm KKR that includes its last-mile fibre and copper network as well as the assets of its FlashFiber joint venture with Fastweb.

In a statement, TIM said the first step outlined in the MoU involves streamlining Tiscali’s network with a view to facilitating the migration of its customers to FiberCop's high-speed broadband network, helping to substantially reduce Tiscali's network infrastructure costs by avoiding duplication of assets. In the medium to long term, the agreement will also allow Tiscali to activate a significant part of its accesses on the newly-established network. Finally, the partners agreed to assess the possibility of Tiscali acquiring a stake in FiberCop through the conferment of a specific branch of business, in accordance with procedures to be agreed in the future. 

The agreement comes after Italy’s government reportedly approved the sale of a 37.5 percent stake in FiberCop to KKR, with TIM’s board now expected to accept the deal in a 31 August vote. Earlier this month the board agreed to delay the vote after the government requested time to negotiate a merger of the operator’s last-mile assets with those of Open Fiber to create a national high-speed broadband network.


 


Categories: Fixed
Companies: Telecom Italia / TIM / Tiscali
Countries: Italy
Related

Italian govt green lights TIM-KKR fixed network deal - report
Published 26 Aug 2020 12:23 CET | Italy
The Italian government has given the go-ahead for US private equity firm KKR to buy a minority stake in the last-mile fixed ...

Italy's economy ministry backs independent broadband network - report
Published 24 Aug 2020 10:08 CET | Italy
Italy's economy ministry has joined the country's industry ministry and backed a high-speed broadband network independent of ...

Grillo calls for single fixed-mobile infrastructure company, criticises TIM-KKR fibre deal
Published 14 Aug 2020 08:52 CET | Italy
Beppe Grillo, co-founder of Italy's Five Star political movement, elaborated on his previous remarks about the need for a single ...

Fastweb CEO praises FiberCop model, acknowledges govt intervention
Published 10 Aug 2020 10:38 CET | Italy
The chief executive of Italy's Fastweb, Alberto Calcagno, said that co-investment in network infrastructure is a winning model in ...

Open Fiber gains extra EUR 675 mln funding from banks
Published 07 Aug 2020 16:53 CET | Italy
Italian wholesale operator Open Fiber announced a EUR 675 million extension to its existing credit line, raising the total from ...

Telecom Italia delays final decision on network sale to end-August, says 'favourable' to KKR offer
Published 05 Aug 2020 08:52 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) said it supports an offer from KKR Infrastructure to buy a 37.5 percent stake in the new network company ...

KKR offers EUR 1.8 bln for stake in TIM's last-mile network - report
Published 30 Jul 2020 10:39 CET | Italy
US private equity fund KKR has tabled a binding offer to acquire a minority stake in Telecom Italia's landline (copper and fibre) ...

Italian govt pushing for single broadband network independent of TIM - report
Published 28 Jul 2020 09:59 CET | Italy
The Italian government is considering a plan to set up a single high-speed fixed broadband network that would initially be ...

Telecom Italia urging state lender to invest in last-mile network - report
Published 10 Jul 2020 09:33 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has suggested that state lender CDP could invest in the last-mile network it's preparing to set up with US ...

Fastweb set to invest in TIM's last-mile network - report
Published 06 Jul 2020 09:25 CET | Italy
Italian operator Fastweb (Swisscom) has stepped up its interest in the last-mile network Telecom Italia is preparing to set up ...

Telecom Italia preparing to set up fixed line network newco with KKR - CEO
Published 12 Mar 2020 09:15 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) is preparing to set up a newco called 'FiberCop' for its fibre and copper last-mile network and sell 40 ...





