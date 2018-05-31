Edition: International
Telecom Italia revenue declines 2% in Q3, cuts FY profit guidance

Thursday 28 October 2021 | 08:59 CET | News
Telecom Italia (TIM) reported revenues down 2.1 percent year on year to EUR 3.82 billion in the third quarter of 2021, compared to the 1.0 percent growth posted in the previous quarter. The company attributed the drop to worsening market conditions in its domestic market above all (sales down -3.2% to EUR 3.11 billion), partly offset by a 2.8 percent year on year rise at its TIM Brasil unit to EUR 731 million. EBITDA fell 5.9 percent year on year to EUR 1.7 billion in the third quarter, due in part to the startup costs of its joint offer with streaming service DAZN to air Italy's top-tier

Categories: General
Companies: Telecom Italia / TIM / TIM Brasil
Countries: Brazil / Italy
