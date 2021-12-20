Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
General

Gubitosi steps down from TIM board as company reviews KKR offer

Monday 20 December 2021 | 08:45 CET | News
Telecom Italia (TIM) announced that its former CEO Luigi Gubitosi has agreed a severance package and will be stepping down from the company's board, allowing a successor to be named. The operator also said its board and an ad-hoc committee were still examining KKR's EUR 33 billion takeover offer and that it would be conducting "a thorough assessment" of the bid before releasing its data to the US fund for due diligence.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Categories: General
Companies: Telecom Italia / TIM / TIM Brasil / Vivendi
Countries: Italy
::: add a comment

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

Last week in telecoms: towers for sale; fibre expansion in Germany, Greece and UK; SVOD prices changing
Published 20 Dec 2021 13:24 CET | Europe
Deutsche Telekom is starting the process to sell its mobile towers, while 3 UK is facing resistance from regulators over its ...

TIM cuts FY EBITDA forecast on weaker fixed line revenues
Published 16 Dec 2021 09:11 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) has reduced its forecast for 2021 organic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after ...

Telecom Italia CTO and strategy chief step down
Published 08 Dec 2021 08:57 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) announced that its technology and operations chief Nicola Grassi as well as its chief strategy, business ...

TIM selects advisors for KKR takeover bid

Published 07 Dec 2021 08:57 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) announced that Goldman Sachs and LionTree have been selected to advise the operator on the non-binding ...

Vivendi prepared to discuss state control for TIM's network
Published 06 Dec 2021 10:23 CET | Italy
Vivendi, the largest shareholder in Telecom Italia (TIM), is open to the possibility of ceding control of the latter's fixed ...

Unions preparing to strike over TIM takeover plans
Published 02 Dec 2021 10:22 CET | Italy
Italy's main telecommunications unions are ready to call a strike at Telecom Italia (TIM) due to uncertainty over jobs prompted ...

TIM's human resources chief steps down
Published 01 Dec 2021 10:17 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) announced that its Director of Human Resources, Organisation and Real Estate, Luciano Sale, has reached a ...

Telecom Italia CEO resigns following KKR takeover bid, TIM Brasil CEO named general manager
Published 29 Nov 2021 08:39 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) announced the resignation of its CEO Luigi Gubitosi following a board meeting held to discuss the EUR 10.8 ...

KKR to look at raising TIM offer to win Vivendi backing - report
Published 25 Nov 2021 09:11 CET | Italy
US investment fund KKR is considering the possibility of raising its opening bid to acquire 100 percent of the shares of Telecom ...

KKR offers nearly EUR 11 bln to acquire Telecom Italia
Published 22 Nov 2021 08:59 CET | Italy | Update: 22 Nov 2021 10:46 CET
US investment fund KKR has offered EUR 10.8 billion in total to take Telecom Italia (TIM) private in an approach it describes as ...

Gubitosi to continue as TIM CEO following board meeting
Published 12 Nov 2021 09:35 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) announced that its board had agreed steps to prepare a new strategic plan due in February at an ...

EU approves sale of Open Fiber to Macquarie and CDP
Published 11 Nov 2021 15:27 CET | Italy
EU antitrust regulators have given their unconditional approval to the acquisition of Italian wholesale operator Open Fiber by ...

Vivendi pushing for bigger say in TIM strategy - report
Published 04 Nov 2021 10:04 CET | Italy
French media giant Vivendi is looking to increase its influence at Telecom Italia (TIM) and has called into question the position ...

Telecom Italia revenue declines 2% in Q3, cuts FY profit guidance
Published 28 Oct 2021 08:59 CET | Italy
Telecom Italia (TIM) reported revenues down 2.1 percent year on year to EUR 3.82 billion in the third quarter of 2021, compared ...





Related Info

Last week in telecoms: towers for sale; fibre expansion in Germany, Greece and UK; SVOD prices changing
13:24 | Europe | Background
TIM cuts FY EBITDA forecast on weaker fixed line revenues
16 Dec | Italy | News
Telecom Italia CTO and strategy chief step down
8 Dec | Italy | News
TIM selects advisors for KKR takeover bid
7 Dec | Italy | News
Vivendi prepared to discuss state control for TIM's network
6 Dec | Italy | News
Unions preparing to strike over TIM takeover plans
2 Dec | Italy | News
TIM's human resources chief steps down
1 Dec | Italy | News
Telecom Italia CEO resigns following KKR takeover bid, TIM Brasil CEO named general manager
29 Nov | Italy | News
KKR to look at raising TIM offer to win Vivendi backing - report
25 Nov | Italy | News
KKR offers nearly EUR 11 bln to acquire Telecom Italia
22 Nov | Italy | News
Gubitosi to continue as TIM CEO following board meeting
12 Nov | Italy | News
EU approves sale of Open Fiber to Macquarie and CDP
11 Nov | Italy | News
Vivendi pushing for bigger say in TIM strategy - report
4 Nov | Italy | News
Telecom Italia revenue declines 2% in Q3, cuts FY profit guidance
28 Oct | Italy | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now