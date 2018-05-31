Edition: International
TIM cuts FY EBITDA forecast on weaker fixed line revenues

Thursday 16 December 2021 | 09:11 CET | News
Telecom Italia (TIM) has reduced its forecast for 2021 organic earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation after leases (EBITDA-AL) due to lower than expected wireline revenue. Following two profit warnings that forced TIM's CEO Luigi Gubitosi to step down last month, the operator said it now expected a "low teens decrease" in EBITDA-AL for the full year due in part to the underperformance of its partnership with sport streaming platform DAZN following their EUR 1 billion agreement to air Italy's top-tier Serie A football matches over the next three seasons. 

Categories: General
Companies: Dazn / Telecom Italia / TIM / TIM Brasil / Vivendi
Countries: Italy
