KPN agrees JV with pensions fund manager APG to expand fibre roll-out

Tuesday 23 March 2021 | 08:51 CET | News
KPN has agreed a joint venture with the Dutch pension funds manager APG to expand the operator's fibre network roll-out. APG will acquire 50 percent in a joint venture with KPN to cover around 685,000 households and 225,000 businesses in under-served areas such as villages and business parks.

Categories: Fixed
Companies: KPN
Countries: Netherlands
