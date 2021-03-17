The report FTTH in the Netherlands 2021 describes the current state of the Dutch fiber to the home market and provides figures on market indicators, analyzes developments at key market players and looks at the market issues which marked the period and set the stage for future development. It includes our expectations for the 2021-2025 period.
For this annual FTTH report, we conducted interviews with various market participants. Several major and new players are presented and there are brief discussions on a number of hot issues in the broadband and FTTH market.
The report is structured as follows:
Chapter 1: Executive summary.
Chapter 2: Competitive landscape. This chapter provides insights on research about the Dutch fixed broadband market, offering a comparative framework for developments in the Netherlands.
Chapter 3: FTTH market development. This chapter contains analysis of the key market indicators for the Dutch fibre market. Figures are provided on the number of homes passed and homes activated.
Chapter 4: In this chapter we describe the position, strategy and most important developments at key network owners, including KPN NetwerkNL, Delta Fiber Netwerk, E-Fiber and Primevest Capital/T-Mobile.
Chapter 5: Market trends and dynamics impacting the FTTH sector.
Chapter 6: Examining the key player strategies and also looking into plans and projects of minor players, in this chapter the market development for the next years is described.
Chapter 7: Facts & Figures per province.
The report FTTH in the Netherlands 2020 describes the current state of the market with detailed information on each province,...
The report, FTTH in the Netherlands 2019, describes the current state of the market with detailed information on each...
The report, FTTH in the Netherlands 2018, describes the current state of the market with detailed information on each...
Each year, since 2008, Telecompaper publishes its FTTH report, analyzing the Dutch fibre to the home market. Our FTTH...
Expertise: FTTH, Smart home, Business
Over the years we have built up multiple unique sources of information we can use.
We understand your specific business needs and can provide you with customized information.
As a company we operate independently and objectively.
By our unique focus on the telecommunications industry, we have become specialists in this particular field.
Using our multiple data sources we are able to quickly provide you with te requested information.
Our experienced researchers and editors are trained to work fast and accurately.
We have been keeping professionals in the telecoms industry up-to-date since 2000. Telecompaper is a well respected, independent research and publishing company focussed on the telecommunications industry.
tp:news
tp:research
tp:events
Corporate HQ
Standerdmolen 20-III
3995 AA Houten
The Netherlands
Phone: +31 30 6349600
Fax: +31 30 6349699
© 2000 - 2021 Telecom.paper BV. All rights reserved.
Telecompaper is a trademark of Telecom.paper BV. No part of this site can be reproduced without
the expressed permission of Telecom.paper BV. Our General Terms and Conditions can be found here.
Privacy Policy
GDPR Information
Cookie Statement
Terms and Conditions