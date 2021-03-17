Edition: International
Research Report

FTTH in the Netherlands 2021

Report, published: March 2021
The report FTTH in the Netherlands 2021 describes the current state of the Dutch fiber to the home market and provides figures on market indicators, analyzes developments at key market players and looks at the market issues which marked the period and set the stage for future development. It includes our expectations for the 2021-2025 period. 

For this annual FTTH report, we conducted interviews with various market participants. Several major and new players are presented and there are brief discussions on a number of hot issues in the broadband and FTTH market.

The report is structured as follows:

Chapter 1: Executive summary.

Chapter 2: Competitive landscape. This chapter provides insights on research about the Dutch fixed broadband market, offering a comparative framework for developments in the Netherlands. 

Chapter 3: FTTH market development. This chapter contains analysis of the key market indicators for the Dutch fibre market. Figures are provided on the number of homes passed and homes activated. 

Chapter 4: In this chapter we describe the position, strategy and most important developments at key network owners, including KPN NetwerkNL, Delta Fiber Netwerk, E-Fiber and Primevest Capital/T-Mobile. 

Chapter 5: Market trends and dynamics impacting the FTTH sector.

Chapter 6: Examining the key player strategies and also looking into plans and projects of minor players, in this chapter the market development for the next years is described.

Chapter 7: Facts & Figures per province.

Each year, since 2008, Telecompaper publishes its FTTH report, analyzing the Dutch fibre to the home market. Our FTTH database, called the Telecompaper FTTH Monitor, contains all local and regional FTTH projects in the Netherlands on a detailed scale.

Look Inside

Specifications

Research Type Analysis
Published 17 Mar 2021
Pages 58
File Type PDF
Size 5239kb
Geographic Scope    Netherlands
Editions Fixed
Topics Corporate strategy, Market research / news, Sales figures, Fibre
Companies Delta Fiber, E-Fiber, KPN, Primevest Capital Partners, T-Mobile Netherlands

Authors of this report

Erik Compter Managing editor / Research analyst

Expertise: FTTH, Smart home, Business

