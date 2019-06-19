Edition: International
Products
0
Sections
Subscriptions
Broadband

KPN, APG joint venture Glaspoort to connect 750,000 homes

Thursday 10 June 2021 | 09:31 CET | News
KPN and pensions manager APG have set up their joint venture for deploying FTTH networks. After getting a green light from Dutch competition regulator ACM, the new joint venture, called Glaspoort and based in Amsterdam, started rolling out fibre networks in villages, town centres and business parks on 9 June.

Thank you for visiting Telecompaper

Sign up below to get access to the rest of this article and all the telecom news you need.

  • Register free and gain access to even more articles from Telecompaper. Register here
  • Subscribe and get unlimited access to Telecompaper’s full coverage, with a customised choice of news, commentary, research and alerts.

Subscriptions

Already registered?

Free Headlines in your E-mail

Every day we send out a free e-mail with the most important headlines of the last 24 hours.

Subscribe now

Categories: Fixed
Companies: APG Asset Management NV / KPN
Countries: Netherlands
::: add a comment
This article is part of dossier

Fibre

::: more

Add comment

Please login or register to leave a comment.

We welcome comments that add value to the discussion. We attempt to block comments that use offensive language or appear to be spam, and our editors frequently review the comments to ensure they are appropriate. If you see a comment that you believe is inappropriate to the discussion, you can bring it to our attention by using the report abuse links. As the comments are written and submitted by visitors of the Telecompaper website, they in no way represent the opinion of Telecompaper.


Related

KPN en APG kondigen joint venture Glaspoort aan, gaan 750.000 huishoudens verglazen
Published 10 Jun 2021 08:02 CET | Netherlands
KPN en APG hebben de transactie afgerond voor de oprichting van een joint venture voor het leggen van glasvezel. Na ondertekening ...

Netherlands heading towards unsustainable situation of 3 gigabit networks
Published 17 May 2021 14:48 CET | Netherlands
The Dutch market for superfast networks is becoming more complicated. Subscribers will in future have a choice of none, one, two ...

KPN ramps up competition on FTTH market with new joint venture
Published 23 Mar 2021 16:14 CET | Netherlands
KPN has announced a joint venture with pension fund ABP to invest around EUR 1 billion in connecting nearly 1,000 villages to ...

KPN agrees JV with pensions fund manager APG to expand fibre roll-out
Published 23 Mar 2021 08:51 CET | Netherlands
KPN has agreed a joint venture with the Dutch pension funds manager APG to expand the operator's fibre network roll-out. APG will ...





Related Info

KPN en APG kondigen joint venture Glaspoort aan, gaan 750.000 huishoudens verglazen
08:02 | Netherlands | News
Netherlands heading towards unsustainable situation of 3 gigabit networks
17 May | Netherlands | Commentary
KPN ramps up competition on FTTH market with new joint venture
23 Mar | Netherlands | Commentary
KPN agrees JV with pensions fund manager APG to expand fibre roll-out
23 Mar | Netherlands | News

Calendar   /   Industry Events

07 Jun Apple Worldwide Developers Conference
08 Jun Anga Com
10 Jun MultiChoice FY
10 Jun Seachange fiscal Q1
15 Jun Telecoms World Middle East 2021
16 Jun OptiNet China Conference
16 Jun Report: Dutch Broadband 2021-Q1
17 Jun Vodafone investors day
17 Jun Huawei Better World Summit for 5G+AR
::: More Calendar Items
Twitter ::: follow Telecompaper on Twitter ::: follow
Facebook ::: like Telecompaper on Facebook ::: like
LinkedIn ::: connect with Telecompaper on LinkedIn ::: connect
Free Headlines ::: subscribe now