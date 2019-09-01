Edition: International
KT to launch KRW 10 bln fund to boost media content business by 2023

Thursday 25 March 2021 | 07:49 CET | News
South Korean operator KT has announced plans to acquire more than 1,000 works of intellectual property in media content by 2023, to boost its media and video streaming business. KT will initially establish a KRW 10 billion (approximately USD 8.86 million) fund to finance the production of intellectual property, Yonhap news agency reports, citing KT CEO Ku Hyeon-mo. The operator then aims to create 100 original productions by 2023.

Categories: Broadcast & Satellite / Internet
Companies: Disney / IN Media / KT / Netflix / SK Telecom
Countries: Korea, Republic of
